Round Rock ISD approves one-year contract extension, one-time $28,900 incentive payment for superintendent

District report cards for Eanes, Lake Travis and Leander ISDs yield mixed results
Report cards for the districts were released in August. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released its annual accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year Aug. 15. Ratings are issued for the district as a whole and for individual campuses. Districtwide, these ratings are based on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam performance, graduation rates, academic growth and college or career readiness.
Hays County commissioners to address letter of opposition from Travis County commissioners regarding SH 45 road project Sept. 27
The Hays Count Commissioners will meet Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court is expected to address a letter from the Travis County Commissioners Court Sept. 27 regarding the SH 45 gap road project to connect I-35 and South MoPac. The project is meant to connect SH 45 and South MoPac, creating an I-35 alternative.
Leander ISD kicks off instructional materials selection process for 2022-23 school year
Leander ISD staff provided an update on the instructional materials selection process for the 2022-23 school year at the Sept. 22 board meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander ISD board of trustees received an update on the instructional materials selection process for the 2022-23 school year at the Sept. 22...
Austin to reassess North Burnet/Gateway plan to increase density, encourage rail commute
One Uptown ATX Phase 1 is expected to be complete in fall 2023. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Austin is looking to update its North Burnet/Gateway 2035 Plan, a comprehensive plan originally created in 2006 to make a second downtown in North Austin. The plan has gone through...
Travis County extends early voting hours at 5 megacenters, increases poll worker pay
Early voting in Travis County begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Travis County commissioners announced extended early voting hours, additional polling locations and increased poll worker pay Sept. 20. The plan to extend voting hours and locations was first brought to commissioners by Travis County Clerk...
Hutto ISD trustees OK 11 new staff positions
Hutto ISD trustees approved personnel requests for 11 new positions at a Sept. 20 meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) The Hutto ISD board of trustees approved the creation of 11 new staff positions across the district at a Sept. 20 meeting. The new positions include a plumber, a technician, five...
San Marcos city council passes new $298M budget, keeps tax rate same
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos every first and third Tuesday of the month. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos city council held a second public hearing Sept. 20 adopting the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate. The budget passed...
60-unit townhouse development set for downtown Round Rock gets rezoning approval
Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped property in east downtown Round Rock become a 60-unit townhouse development. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped...
Voters to decide on $2.44 billion AISD bond package
November’s election featuring races for governor and Austin mayor will have another high-profile item as Austin ISD asks for approval of its largest bond package in district history. The AISD board of trustees authorized the $2.44 billion bond package election by unanimous vote at an Aug. 11 meeting. AISD...
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ could soon serve Kyle
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission will vote Sept. 27 on a potential Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to be located at 19430 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy Lingle Design Group Inc.) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on a conditional-use permit Sept. 27 for the construction...
Williamson County approves park improvements, moving Taylor Ambulance Station
Senior Director of Facilities Management Dale Butler presented the capital improvement plan to County Judge Bill Gravell and the four county commissioners Sept. 20. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court approved projects and budgets in the 2018-23 capital improvement program on Sept. 20, allocating about $17.5 million out...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new Clean Eatz, Pet Supplies Plus
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
roundtherocktx.com
Important Safety Message from Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Azaiez
Our nation is facing a frightening epidemic that is taking the lives of many young people, and Texas is not exempt. Across the country — and right here in the Austin metro area — the dangerous drug fentanyl is wreaking havoc on families and communities. As you may...
Buda City Council approves new library strategic plan
During the Sept. 20 Buda City Council meeting, Library Director Melinda Hodges presented the new five-year strategic library plan, which the council passed unanimously. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) During the Sept. 20 Buda City Council meeting, Library Director Melinda Hodges presented the new five-year strategic library plan, which the council...
Some Bastrop ISD buses suspended amid driver shortages
Currently the district has 72 bus drivers and 16 vacancies, however, they aim to have an additional ten so that the district doesn't have to use office staff and mechanics as drivers, Kristi Lee, the Deputy Superintendent explained.
Austin’s oldest Benjamin Moore dealer Clement's Paint now serving Northwest Austin area
The Northwest Austin location of Clement's Paint opened Sept. 1, making it the company's seventh store in the Austin area. (Courtesy Unsplash) Clement’s Paint—a family-owned, independent business—opened its seventh Austin-area store in Northwest Austin on Sept. 1. As Austin’s oldest Benjamin Moore Dealer, Clement’s Paint offers paint,...
dallasexpress.com
New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades
The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
Buda City Council set to discuss development agreement terms for 775-acre Persimmon project Sept. 20
Buda City Council will meet Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at 405 E. Loop St., Buda, to discuss terms for a development agreement with MileStone Community Builders. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Buda City Council is set to deliberate on and establish terms for consideration of a development agreement with MileStone...
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Vincent’s on the Lake to close citing economy, low lake levels
On Friday, Vincent's on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
