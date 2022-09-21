Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall FestivalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
Here’s What Will Happen at Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Crozer Health’s Delaware County Memorial Hospital will become a behavioral health inpatient hospital by the spring of 2023, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. More than 100 patient beds at the 168-bed hospital will be used for behavioral health services. The facility will include a crisis care unit,...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
Crozer Health Closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Striking nurses picketing outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital in March 2017mage via Ed Hille, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill is closing and becoming an inpatient behavioral health center by next spring, according to owner Crozer Health, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Shutdown Of NJ Hospital Puts Mercer County Patients At Risk: Report
Trinity Health and Capital Health in Trenton have made an agreement for the sale of St. Francis Medical Center, which is owned by Trinity Health, causing a massive potential shift in the area's healthcare landscape, NJ.com reports. If the sale moves forward, some of the medical services that St. Francis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania expanding food assistance during Hunger Action Month
Pennsylvania leaders on Thursday announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will expand eligibility for the program.
Fitch Drops Tower Health Credit Rating; Hospital Leaders’ Blood Pressures Rise in Response
Tower Health's corporate woes continue with a precipitous credit-rating downgrade from Fitch. Fitch Ratings has knocked three levels off the Tower Health credit rating, landing it in a “CCC+” financial position. Harold Brubaker covered the downgrade in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The revised credit rating now characterizes Tower Health,...
Washington Examiner
UPenn Police Department asks for 'progressive' applicants
The University of Pennsylvania Police Department is openly recruiting candidates it labels "progressive applicants" to join its ranks. The recruiting pitch is only present on the Division of Public Safety's homepage and not on the linked police department employment page. "The University of Pennsylvania Police Department seeks progressive applicants for...
Firefighters pull 2 people from Allentown house fire
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home with at least two people still inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlvr.org
Getting flu shot, COVID booster at same time is fine, Lehigh Valley doctor says
ALLENTOWN, Pa – Doctors say this flu season could be more severe, so they encourage people to get a flu vaccine. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are lingering and some people may need a booster. Is it safe to both at the same time?. Those in the southern hemisphere saw a...
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
roi-nj.com
N.J.’s first Walmart has been remodeled to provide Turnersville customers with better way to shop
Gloucester County residents got a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3501 Route 42, Turnersville, on Friday as the the store celebrated its “re-grand opening.”. A brief ceremony honoring associates and recognizing local fire and police departments with a $2,000 donation to each organization was held...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersasc.com
Spine surgeon convicted over kickback conspiracy
Orthopedic spine surgeon Steven Valentino, DO, of Haverford, Pa., was convicted for a medication kickback scheme with a Houston pharmacy, the Justice Department said Sept. 21. Dr. Valentino, 65, collected kickbacks for referring, ordering and arranging for prescriptions to be filled by a Houston pharmacy, the Justice Department said. From May 2013 to July 2017, the pharmacy billed CMS and a Department of Labor workers' compensation program about $2.5 million.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
mahoningmatters.com
Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart
A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
Comments / 1