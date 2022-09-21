ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

24/7 Wall St.

States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now

The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country.  Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
24/7 Wall St.

Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
FOXBusiness

Rent on the rise: US markets where prices rose fastest in August

RDFN REDFIN CORP. 6.19 -0.13 -2.06%. All the top ten markets with the fastest rising rent year-over-year saw increases of at least 17%. However, rents in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Nashville jumped more than 20% last month, according to Redfin. August did mark the smallest annual increase in the national median...
CINCINNATI, OH

