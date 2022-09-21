“Everytime he opens his mouth, he’s saying something absolutely stupid” – Fans rage at Stefano Domenicali after he suggests F1 does not need new teams

Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton has ‘never recognised Max Verstappen’s ability’, claims Christian Horner
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he has never heard Lewis Hamilton praise Max Verstappen’s talent in Formula 1. Hamilton and Verstappen went toe-to-toe in a engrossing Championship battle last year, with drama throughout the season concluding with the Dutchman controversially clinching his first world title on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The pair clashed on-track numerous times - most memorably in Silverstone, Monza and Saudi Arabia - as they battled for points throughout a thrilling campaign. Yet Verstappen’s wheel-to-wheel encounters with his closest competitor in 2022, Charles Leclerc, have been more respecful and...
Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner says Sergio Perez has been an 'incredible servant," saying the idea of 'teammates' is misleading
Sergio Perez is one of the best drivers in the world, but his first priority is helping Max Verstappen and Red Bull win championships.
Lewis Hamilton says missing out on world title in Abu Dhabi has only ‘encouraged longer stay’ in F1
Lewis Hamilton says missing out on his eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last year has only motivated him to continue his F1 journey as Mercedes target a return to the top.The seven-time world champion was controversially denied in his thrilling battle with Max Verstappen on the final lap in Abu Dhabi in 2021 while this year, Mercedes have struggled to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari and, with six races to go, face their first winless season since 2011. But despite 37-year-old Hamilton lying a lowly sixth in the Drivers Championship, the Brit insists he is...
'Time will tell whether I get bored': Sebastian Vettel leaves the door open for a future role in F1 as he prepares for retirement at the end of the season
Sebastian Vettel has refused to rule out returning to Formula One in the future. Vettel, who won four successive world championships between 2010 and 2013, is set to retire at the end of the current campaign. The 35-year-old is looking forward to being able to spend more time with his...
RELATED PEOPLE
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One team Williams is releasing Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season. Williams made the announcement on Friday without saying who will replace the 27-year-old Latifi, whose crash at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last season triggered a one-lap chaotic restart that saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton to win the title.
Red Bull’s Christian Horner Regrets Passing on Oscar Piastri
The Contract Recognition Board ultimately upheld McLaren’s contract with the F2 champion instead of Alpine’s.
SB Nation
Lewis Hamilton: ‘I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon’
With the 2022 Formula 1 season entering its final stretch, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton addressed both his season, and his future, in a recent sitdown with Formula1.com. In the discussion, the driver outlined what a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 World Championship would mean to him, his future in the sport and his future with the Mercedes racing team.
NFL・
'I knew what the consequences will be - so I accepted them': Novak Djokovic insists he does NOT have any regrets about missing the US Open over his Covid vaccine snub... as the Serb waits to find out if he can participate at the Australian Open next year
Nearly ten weeks after winning Wimbledon Novak Djokovic finally resurfaced yesterday in a tennis environment, his Covid vaccination standoff with America now history. The 35-year-old Serb will take his place in the Laver Cup which starts today and is still defiant about sitting out the whole of the US hard-court swing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roger Federer reveals he shed tears after realising his Wimbledon dream was over... as the Swiss legend recalls the exact moment he knew his hugely successful career was finished
Roger Federer has revealed how he wept when the searing realisation hit him that he was never going to win Wimbledon again. The moment came not this summer, but as far back as the lead-in to the Championships in 2021. The 41-year-old Swiss, who is making an emotional farewell to...
Comments / 0