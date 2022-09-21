WATCH: An emotional Novak Djokovic talks about the opportunity to be part of Roger Federer’s farewell

Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal’s hilarious tennis ball headbutt in Roger Federer’s last match ever
The illustrious and storied career of Tennis legend Roger Federer is finally coming to an end. And at the moment, he is playing in his last match ever, alongside fellow legend Rafael Nadal. The pair of Federer and Nadal are currently doubles partners in the Laver Cup. At the moment,...
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
John McEnroe finally settles the GOAT debate on Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
The debate on who the greatest tennis player of all time is has never been more prevalent than it is today. While it may have been Sampras, Borg, Aggassi or even John McEnroe himself that was at the forefront of the debate at one time, the arrival of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic changed men’s tennis forever.
Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role
‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring
Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
Roger Federer says playing final doubles match with Rafael Nadal would be the 'most beautiful thing'
Swedish tennis legend Roger Federer is stepping onto the court one last time at the Laver Cup before retiring. Federer will not be competing in singles, but he does have a specific wish for his last doubles match: to play alongside longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal. "It is clear...
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
Roger Federer reveals potential post-retirement plan: 'I always said I would never do that...'
Roger Federer has discussed his future plans following retirement, and he says they could lead him into to commentary box. Federer will hang up his racket after the Laver Cup after he finally admitted defeat in his three-year battle to overcome a knee injury. Aside from one brief comeback attempt...
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Tearful Roger Federer Bids Tennis Farewell: 'It's Been a Perfect Journey'
The Swiss men's tennis legend ended his storied 24-year career with a doubles loss and an outpouring of emotion and gratitude.
Roger Federer retires: Swiss great played tennis with a balletic grace beyond modern compare
I was barely a month into this job when I suggested Roger Federer would never win another Grand Slam title. The then 17-time Grand Slam champion had just turned 32, lost to Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon (thus ending a run of 36 consecutive major quarter-finals), and then in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the last 16 of the US Open.
ATP roundup: Federer’s career ends with doubles loss at Laver Cup
Roger Federer’s stellar career ended on a losing note early Saturday morning in London when Americans Jack Sock and Frances
Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup
Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
Andy Murray explains debt of gratitude he owes to Rafael Nadal
Andy Murray has revealed the debt of gratitude he owes to Rafael Nadal for helping him reach new levels as a young player. Murray and Nadal were building their careers at around the same time, although Nadal made his breakthrough much earlier, mainly because of how developed he was physically.
