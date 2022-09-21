ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

WATCH: “I would’ve thrown someone in the water…”: Max Verstappen lets his evil plans be known while trying his hand at sailing boats

By Riddhi Mondal
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Inside Gulf Craft’s Impressive, Wide New 120-Foot Superyacht

At the Cannes Yachting Festival last week, the Gulf Craft Majesty 120 had two features that stood out immediately. The first was big: The 27-foot, 4-inch beam made it look like a St. Bernard among golden retrievers compared to similar-sized yachts at Canne’s Superyacht Extension. The 120-foot class is where the real superyachts start, so competition is fierce and every detail counts.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Incredible images show daredevil divers leaping from an 88ft platform and plummeting at 50mph into Switzerland's Lake Lucerne for the Red Bull cliff-diving contest

Incredible images have emerged showing daredevil divers plunging from platforms up to 88.5ft (27m) in height in Switzerland during an annual cliff-diving contest. Close to 10,000 spectators turned out for the adrenaline-pumping event run by Red Bull last weekend on the shores of Lake Lucerne in the municipality of Sisikon.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy