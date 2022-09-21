ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Retired Rochester Police officer shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (9/26): The victim from the murder has been identified as 50-year-old William Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Officer Booker served the department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer (SRO), working to prevent violence in our youth population.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

17 year-old kills 19 year-old in Williamson

State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson for the report of a stabbing on Friday (9/16) around 7:45 p.m. When Troopers arrived, it was discovered that Arthur C. Edick, age 19, was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WILLIAMSON, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Family Dollar on Clinton Ave. held up at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday, around 8 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 1055 Clinton Avenue for the report of a robbery at gunpoint. A man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a gun demanding money. After the man was handed an...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Holley Man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On September 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Bryce A. Recktenwald, 35, of Holley, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Hibbard Road in the town of Clarendon in which Recktenwald was the operator. While interviewing Recktenwald, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Recktenwald was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.21% BAC.
HOLLEY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
waynetimes.com

Lyons man arrested for two different crimes

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/20) at 3:07 p.m. of David R. Jones Jr., age 38, of Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.
LYONS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating Homicide on City's North Side

Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city's north side. They got a report of gunfire last night around 9 p.m. on Mazda Terrace, off North Clinton Avenue. They found a man, around 40-years-old, dead at the scene. The shooting brings the year's homicide total in the city to...
ROCHESTER, NY

