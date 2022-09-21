ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Half of Loudoun School Board Candidates Join in Moms for Liberty Forum

Three of the six candidates running for the School Board special elections in the Broad Run and Leesburg districts shared their platforms Wednesday night during a forum hosted by Moms for Liberty Loudoun. The forum included incumbent School Board member Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run), Broad Run District candidate Tiffany Polifko...
LEESBURG, VA
PWLiving

Prince William County Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Congratulations to Shiv Mylavarapu and Humzah Shakih, seniors at Osbourn Park High School, for being named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. In addition, Vivian Denny, a previous student at Bull Run Middle School who now attends the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, also qualified.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month. PWCS is raising awareness through the “Together for Mental Health” campaign and by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). PWCS prioritizes student mental health and wellness and is seeking to help end the stigma associated with mental health assistance. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the new national three-digit dialing code (988). You can also visit 988lifeline.org to chat with a trained crisis counselor. Also, please visit the PWCS Suicide Prevention webpage for additional resources.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

ACPS reaffirms commitment against Governor Youngkin’s transgender restrictions

Alexandria’s interim superintendent says that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use won’t be a distraction as the school system plans to continue its “gender-affirming policies.”. “We just want to make sure that we let our community know that we’re continuing...
DCist

Fairfax County Faces Class Action Suit For Violating Disabled Students’ Rights

The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education are facing a class action lawsuit for violating the rights of disabled students — building on a history of investigations and one lawsuit probing the treatment of students with special needs in one of the country’s largest school systems.
630 WMAL

Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Call to Action: Local Volunteer Opportunities

If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you! They’re seeking an enthusiastic Volunteer Fundraiser age 18+ to support their third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just 2-3 hours a week will help to make this a successful event and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy! Please email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more about how you can help.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Metro updates map to show Silver Line extension, new station names

Metro’s Silver Line extension is on the map — literally. The transit agency said Friday that it is rolling out a new system map to stations, trains and transit centers that depicts the six new stations on the extension of the Silver Line — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
ASHBURN, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

