loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Public Schools Creates New Policy Following VDOE Model Policies
Thursday night School Board members were presented a new draft policy that will bring the division in line with Virginia Board of Education guidance on sexually explicit content. During the Sept. 23 meeting of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee, Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis and Executive Director of Teaching and Learning...
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
loudounnow.com
Half of Loudoun School Board Candidates Join in Moms for Liberty Forum
Three of the six candidates running for the School Board special elections in the Broad Run and Leesburg districts shared their platforms Wednesday night during a forum hosted by Moms for Liberty Loudoun. The forum included incumbent School Board member Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run), Broad Run District candidate Tiffany Polifko...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Prince William County Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Congratulations to Shiv Mylavarapu and Humzah Shakih, seniors at Osbourn Park High School, for being named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. In addition, Vivian Denny, a previous student at Bull Run Middle School who now attends the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, also qualified.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month. PWCS is raising awareness through the “Together for Mental Health” campaign and by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). PWCS prioritizes student mental health and wellness and is seeking to help end the stigma associated with mental health assistance. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the new national three-digit dialing code (988). You can also visit 988lifeline.org to chat with a trained crisis counselor. Also, please visit the PWCS Suicide Prevention webpage for additional resources.
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
alxnow.com
ACPS reaffirms commitment against Governor Youngkin’s transgender restrictions
Alexandria’s interim superintendent says that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use won’t be a distraction as the school system plans to continue its “gender-affirming policies.”. “We just want to make sure that we let our community know that we’re continuing...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Two Arlington schools secured amid shots fired investigation in Fairfax County
(Updated at 8:55 p.m.) Wakefield High School and Claremont Elementary School were secured today in response to reports of gunfire in nearby Bailey’s Crossroads. The secure-the-building status has since been lifted, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman told ARLnow shortly after 1 p.m. Police initially believed that someone armed with...
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
fredericksburg.today
Construction begins at Route 1 entrance to future VA outpatient clinic in Spotsy
Construction begins at Route 1 entrance to future VA outpatient clinic in Spotsy. Construction is starting on Route 1 improvements at the entrance to the future U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic under construction in Spotsylvania County. New turn lanes, traffic signal equipment and medians will be built at the...
DCist
Fairfax County Faces Class Action Suit For Violating Disabled Students’ Rights
The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education are facing a class action lawsuit for violating the rights of disabled students — building on a history of investigations and one lawsuit probing the treatment of students with special needs in one of the country’s largest school systems.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
Call to Action: Local Volunteer Opportunities
If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you! They’re seeking an enthusiastic Volunteer Fundraiser age 18+ to support their third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just 2-3 hours a week will help to make this a successful event and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy! Please email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more about how you can help.
Elementary school staff member arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Sept. 16, two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School in the Reston area walked into their classroom and saw Mark MacDicken, an instructional assistant, assaulting a special needs student.
Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
WRIC - ABC 8News
Artificial intelligence company spending $1.4M on Virginia expansion
An artificial intelligence company is investing $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, which will create more than 100 new jobs in the process.
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
WTOP
Metro updates map to show Silver Line extension, new station names
Metro’s Silver Line extension is on the map — literally. The transit agency said Friday that it is rolling out a new system map to stations, trains and transit centers that depicts the six new stations on the extension of the Silver Line — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
