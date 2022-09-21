Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
‘The bond market bubble has burst’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week staring down a wild macro environment after sealing its lowest weekly close in nearly two years. As risk assets across the global economy take a hammering and the United States dollar surges, the largest cryptocurrency is on a limp footing. September, having started out...
CoinTelegraph
The biggest Bitcoin fund just hit a record -35% discount — A warning for BTC price?
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a cryptocurrency fund that currently holds 3.12% of the total Bitcoin (BTC) supply, or over 640,000 BTC, is trading at a record discount compared to the value of its underlying assets. Institutional interest in Grayscale dries up. On Sep. 23, the $12.55 billion closed-end trust was...
CoinTelegraph
5 altcoins that could turn bullish if Bitcoin price stabilizes
The major United States stock market indexes continued their decline last week as worsening macroeconomic conditions increased concerns of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its lowest level in 2022, and major indexes recorded their fifth weekly close in the past six weeks. Although Bitcoin (BTC)...
CoinTelegraph
Traders brace for Bitcoin price volatility as DXY 2022 gains near 20%
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility edged higher during Sept. 26 as the Wall Street open avoided significant losses. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $19,000 on the day, with hourly candles of 1.5%–2% not uncommon. The pair was expected to break out of its narrow trading range...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why USDC stablecoin dropping below $50B market cap is Tether's gain
The market capitalization of USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin issued by U.S.-based payment tech firm Circle, has dropped below $50 billion for the first time since January 2022. On the weekly chart, USDC's market cap, which reflects the number of U.S. dollar-backed tokens in circulation, fell to $49.39 billion on Sept. 26, down almost 12% from its record high of $55.88 billion, established merely three months ago.
CoinTelegraph
Is post-Merge Ethereum PoS a threat to Bitcoin's dominance?
While Ethereum (ETH) fans are enthusiastic about the successful Merge, Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten believes the upgrade will lead Ethereum into a “slow slide to irrelevance and eventual death.”. According to Klippsten, the Ethereum community picked the wrong moment for detaching the protocol from its reliance on energy....
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: DID you see what Africa is doing with Web3?
If you’ve spent any time reading about blockchain and Web3, you know that this industry is filled with big buzzwords and half-baked concepts. But, concepts such as decentralized identity services, or DIDs, bring real meaning and utility to Web3. If you haven’t yet wrapped your mind around DID, it refers to a self-owned, independent identity that enables trusted data exchange. In other words, it puts digital identity management and administration directly in your hands instead of some third party’s.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin risks worst weekly close since 2020 as BTC price dices with $19K
Bitcoin (BTC) headed for its lowest weekly close since 2020 on Sept. 25 as a week of macro turmoil took its toll. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD trading near $19,000 with hours left to run on the weekly candle. While only down $400 since the week...
CoinTelegraph
B. Riley may purchase up to $100M stake in Bitcoin miner Iris Energy
Australia-based crypto mining firm Iris Energy has signed a deal with B. Riley giving the capital market company the option to purchase up to 25 million of its shares. According to a Friday filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Iris Energy inked an agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital II related to the “potential offer and sale” of up to 25 million of the Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm’s ordinary shares, worth $100 million. The filing states B. Riley has a 24-month timeframe to complete the purchase starting “as soon as practicable” after the effective date of the registration statement.
CoinTelegraph
What Cardano’s Vasil hard fork means for the blockchain
After several delays and some setbacks, Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on Sept. 22. From the outside looking in, the hard fork is designed to help improve the ecosystem’s scalability and general transaction throughput capacity as well as advance Cardano’s decentralized applications (DApps) development capacity.
CoinTelegraph
5 years of the ‘Top 10 Cryptos’ experiment and the lessons learned
When Redditor Joe Greene started the Top 10 Cryptos experiment in 2018, he bought $1,000 of Dash, NEM and Iota, among others, only to watch it crash to $150. But five years on, his experiment has paid off big time. The rules: Buy $100 of each of the top 10...
CoinTelegraph
What is scalping in crypto, and how does scalp trading work?
Although cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility, they give traders various opportunities to pocket and reinvest the gains. Scalp trading is a crypto strategy that helps scalpers to take risks and make the most of frequent price fluctuations by observing price movements. This article will discuss scalping, how it works...
CoinTelegraph
NFT ecosystem attempts a bounce back amid bearish market sentiment
Over the past two years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gave the crypto ecosystem the boost it needed to grab mainstream attention — owing to the involvement of prominent artists and celebrities. However, despite the enormous losses suffered by NFT investors following the ongoing, 10-month-long bear market, the ecosystem showed sustainable signs of a comeback in the last two weeks.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin was almost named Netcoin by Satoshi Nakamoto, hints domain data
Coming up with a good name is often one of the most challenging decisions one needs to make when launching a new service or business. Historical data of domain name purchases suggest that Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), had an alternate naming option in mind that did not make it to the whitepaper.
CoinTelegraph
Institutional crypto custody: How banks are housing digital assets
Until 2020, most of the crypto market action was largely driven by retail enthusiasm. It was only around August 2020 that institutions started to participate meaningfully in this asset class. As the United States Federal Reserve unleashed trillions of dollars of liquidity into the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, retail and institutional investors jumped onto the cryptocurrency bandwagon.
CoinTelegraph
Tether and the City of Lugano announce 1-Bitcoin prize for Plan B Forum ticket holders
Tether Operations Limited — the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform Tether.to, which powers the largest stablecoin by market capitalization (over $67 billion) — and the City of Lugano have announced that they will be giving away 1 Bitcoin to Plan B Forum ticket holders at the upcoming conference. Slated to take place from Oct. 28 and 29, 2022, three lucky ticket holders at the forum will have the opportunity to win up to 1 bitcoin.
CoinTelegraph
China GPU prices drop to new lows after the Ethereum Merge
As the Ethereum network’s move to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism drives adoption from institutional investors, the prices for graphics processing units (GPUs), often used for mining cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH), have gone down in China. Following the historic Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15, the previously highly sought-out Nvidia...
CoinTelegraph
MEVbots backdoor drains users’ Ethereum funds via arbitrage trading bot
MEV gain, an Ethereum arbitrage trading bot built by MEVbots, which claims to provide stress-free passive income, has been actively draining its users’ funds via a fund-stealing backdoor. Arbitrage bots are programs that automate trading for profits based on historical market information. An investigation of MEVbots’ contract revealed a...
CoinTelegraph
Tornado Cash saga left a void, says Chainalysis chief scientist: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Chainalysis chief scientist shared his views on the Tornado Cash saga and said that the incident has left a void for illicit fund...
CoinTelegraph
LUNC investors react to CZ's 1.2% trading tax recommendation on Binance
The infamous collapse of the Terra ecosystem, which erased market prices of TerraUSD (UST) and LUNA tokens, continues to trouble anxious investors as co-founder Do Kwon, crypto exchanges and the community together try to identify the best route for a sustainable price recovery. Most recently, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO...
