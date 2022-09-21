Read full article on original website
Don Ames
2d ago
Hey B.L.M. people. See that? White man sentenced to 20 years for crimes he admitted to. Justice served.
counton2.com
NCPD: One injured in shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person injured. According to NPCD, officers arrived to the area of South Kenwood just before 5:00 p.m. Officers found “a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the...
counton2.com
NCPD: Father dead after son apparently shot him in self defense
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating what they described as an apparent self-defense shooting involving a father and son. According to NCPD, officers were on the scene of an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood at around 5:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots...
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
abcnews4.com
Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers
MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton homeowner shoots, kills one of two armed intruders
A Colleton County homeowner who shot and killed an intruder last week is not facing any criminal charges for the incident. This criminal investigation is still underway, and local authorities say it is not likely that the victim/homeowner will be charged. The victim/homeowner’s identity has not been released. On...
Bus driver cited for careless operation in South Carolina crash that injured several students
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a school bus that crashed into a building and left several students injured earlier this week was cited with careless operation. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) released a collision report from the morning of a school bus crash on East Montage Avenue. Four out of eight […]
Beaufort County Schools fire security company after gun incident
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A dangerous mistake by security guards at a Beaufort County school has led to a big change countywide. The Beaufort County Board of Education has fired the company in charge of security at the county’s 18 elementary schools. This comes less a day after a guard left a gun unattended […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
WJCL
Family of Savannah man missing more than a month pleads for the public's help
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The family of a Savannah man missing for more than a month is asking the public for help. Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville and has not been heard from since. Diontae’s family held a news conference Thursday afternoon at...
WTGS
Ridgeland man arrested for fatal hit-and-run from April
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Tuesday for a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Ridgeland in April. On April 8, Ridgeland Police officers and JCSO deputies responded to a hit-and-run on Grahamville Road in Ridgeland, according to officials. They reported that Rodney Richardson, 71, had been struck and killed by a vehicle that had fled the scene.
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
WJCL
Hilton Head Shooting: 2 victims sent to the hospital; authorities investigating
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Update 8:10 a.m.:Officials now say two victims were injured in the incident. In a notification sent out Wednesday morning, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported:. "When deputies arrived they found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
walterborolive.com
Teen brings gun onto CCHS grounds
A 17-year old is potentially facing charges after an incident at the Colleton County High School football game led to the involvement of law enforcement officials on September 16, 2022. The Colleton County School District has issued a blanket statement concerning the incident that reads as follows:. “In order to...
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gruesome accident at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on James Island left a man missing part of his ring finger, and now he is suing the company to prevent similar accidents at the store in the future. According to attorney Roy Willey, it was...
Deputies seize $500K in drugs, arrest 2 in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County, South Carolina. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a […]
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
