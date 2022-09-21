ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart

A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
HELLERTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World

Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A frightening situation for a mother and daughter from Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.It was just after 6 a.m. when the pair walked out of their house and toward their car.That's when a man pointed a gun at them. The teenage girl ran. The mother dropped her keys and purse. The carjacker drove off in their SUV. It was later found thanks to a tracking program. The thief is still at large   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
WEST CHESTER, PA
