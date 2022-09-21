Read full article on original website
Another Fast-Food Restaurant Coming to West Chester’s Paoli Pike-Gay Street Corridor
Capital Enterprises plans to add another fast-food restaurant near where four already sit along the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor. Capital Enterprises, the owner of the West Goshen Shopping Center, plans to add a new fast-food restaurant to the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
West Chester Family Search for Stranger to Save Life of Their 22-Year-Old Son with Community’s Help
Tammy and Dan Mayer, of West Chester, are on a mission to find a living kidney donor to save the life of their 22-year-old son, Oliver, writes Stephanie Stahl for CBS Philadelphia. They have taken their search to the streets, where Tammy has been brandishing a sign that reads “My...
Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee
Image via Bassetts Ice Cream at YouTube. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
roi-nj.com
N.J.’s first Walmart has been remodeled to provide Turnersville customers with better way to shop
Gloucester County residents got a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3501 Route 42, Turnersville, on Friday as the the store celebrated its “re-grand opening.”. A brief ceremony honoring associates and recognizing local fire and police departments with a $2,000 donation to each organization was held...
mahoningmatters.com
Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart
A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items
With inflation soaring and prices of food going up, a good bargain deal is always appreciated. In Lancaster, PA, there are a few grocery outlet stores that make you feel your dollar is stretched just a little bit further than when doing your normal grocery run. One of them, Sharp Shopper in Ephrata, was recently featured in The New York Times.
NBC Philadelphia
For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World
Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Video: Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A frightening situation for a mother and daughter from Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.It was just after 6 a.m. when the pair walked out of their house and toward their car.That's when a man pointed a gun at them. The teenage girl ran. The mother dropped her keys and purse. The carjacker drove off in their SUV. It was later found thanks to a tracking program. The thief is still at large
PA Dad Who Left Gun Unsecured Charged With 3-Year-Old Son's Shooting
A Pennsylvania dad who was not in the car when his three-year-old son found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself has been charged for his role in the shooting, authorities said. Jameer Walker, 24, surrendered to Caln Township police soon after the July incident and is charged with endangering...
Recent Temple grad shot, killed in West Philadelphia, cutting short a ‘bright future’
A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed Thursday morning near the campus of Drexel University in West Philadelphia. In a statement released later in the day, Temple officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Everett Beauregard.
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 1520 Pennllyn Pike | Blue Bell | Mia Palatano of the HOW Group
Mia Palatano of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 1520 Pennllyn Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday September 25th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 4.5...
West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
Girl, 8, hit by stray gunfire while playing outside of North Philadelphia home
A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by stray gunfire Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.
fox29.com
Suspect drives U-Haul onto guarded, private lot in Bridesburg and steals food truck, other appliances
PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia business owners woke up shocked on Sunday morning when they realized their three-week-old food truck had vanished. Philadelphia police say at around 5:30 Sunday morning, someone drove a U-Haul truck onto a private lot in Bridesburg and left with the Lui's Kitchen Food Truck attached to its trailer.
CBS News
Attempted carjacking leads to shooting in parking lot of Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Tacony section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An attempted carjacking happened in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Friday morning. CBS3 has confirmed that shots were fired in the parking lot of the Dunkin' near Cottman and Torresdale avenues around 6:15 a.m. The Dunkin' is right across the street from Saint Hubert's High School. It's unclear...
Pa. fire that killed sisters was caused by charging hoverboard, lawsuit alleges
A Hellertown house fire that killed two sisters was caused by a charging hoverboard, a new lawsuit alleges. Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, were killed in the April blaze in the home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in the Northampton County, Pa., borough.
