Midseason report: Sizing up high school football conference races

In the blink of an eye, the high school football season has reached its midpoint.

Many of the preseason predictions are coming to fruition so far. Highly anticipated showdowns will determine league champions over the coming weeks.

The second-half push begins this Friday with preparations for playoff runs continuing.

CITY LEAGUE

League play begins this week with preseason favorite Waite (0-5) playing at Bowsher (0-5).

Scott (3-2), which was picked to finish second in a preseason coaches poll, is the only team in the City League with a winning record.

THREE RIVERS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Perennial powerhouse Central Catholic (4-1 overall, 2-0 TRAC) has extended its league winning streak to 27 straight games. The Irish, who have not lost in league play since October of 2017, have opened league play with wins over Findlay (50-17) and St. John's Jesuit (28-7).

The Irish have won seven TRAC titles overall and four in a row. Central plays at Lima Senior (3-2, 0-2) this Friday. The Irish are ranked No. 8 in the Division II state poll.

Whitmer (3-2, 2-0), which was predicted to finish second, and Fremont Ross (5-0, 2-0) are also undefeated in league play. The Panthers play at St. John's on Friday. The Little Giants, who are picked to finish third, host Findlay (1-4, 0-2) on Friday.

Central plays at Whitmer — which won the 2017 TRAC title — on Oct. 7.

This if the final year of the TRAC, which was founded in 2011. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer will join an expanded mix of 11 schools in the Northern Lakes League. The five private Catholic schools in the TRAC will join the Detroit-area schools in the Catholic High School League.

NORTHERN LAKES LEAGUE

An extremely tight race between Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg was anticipated in the NLL on paper. And it's shaping up to be a classic showdown between the league's recent powerhouses.

The Generals and Yellow Jackets were picked as preseason favorites and as each program received one first-place vote from four coaches.

Anthony Wayne is gunning for a second straight title. The Generals have won four of the last five championships. Perrysburg, which won three straight titles from 2013-15, has won four titles since 2013. The Yellow Jackets last won in 2020.

Both AW and Perrysburg are off to 2-0 starts in league play.

The Generals have impressive non-conference wins over Findlay (9-6), St. John's (10-7), and Whitmer (28-10) of the TRAC.

The Yellow Jackets also defeated Findlay (49-21) and St. John's (48-41 in overtime) in non-league play.

The teams feature All-Ohio running backs. AW senior Joe Caswell, the 2021 NLL player of the year, has rushed for 843 yards and nine touchdowns.

Perrysburg senior Connor Walendzak, who has committed to play at the University of Toledo, has rushed for 959 yards and 15 TDs.

The teams collide next Friday, Sept. 30 at AW's Schaller Memorial Stadium.

There also are four one-loss teams in the league headed up by Southview (4-1, 1-1). The Cougars play at Perrysburg on Friday.

NORTHERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE

The two preseason favorites to win the 2022 NBC title are right on pace.

Elmwood, which is predicted to win its first league title since 2006, is rolling at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league play. The Royals have outscored their opponents 211-47. Senior running back Mason Oliver has rushed for 966 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Elmwood is ranked No. 8 in the latest Division V state poll. The Royals defeated two-time defending NBC champ Otsego 21-7 last Friday.

Eastwood, which has won five of the 11 NBC titles and is picked to finish second, also is 5-0 and 2-0. Senior running back Case Boos has rushed for 584 yards and 11 TDs. The Eagles are among other teams receiving votes in the D-V state poll.

Eastwood hosts Elmwood next Friday, Sept. 30.

This is the last season of the traditional NBC lineup, which was formed in 2011.

Elmwood and Woodmore are leaving the league. Elmwood will join the Blanchard Valley Conference, while Woodmore is joining the Sandusky Bay Conference. Maumee and Oak Harbor will replace Elmwood and Woodmore beginning next school year.

TOLEDO AREA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Ottawa Hills, the preseason favorites to win the TAAC, are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

The Green Bears, who are aiming for the program's first TAAC title since 2017, opened league play with a 51-0 shutout of Hilltop last week.

Defending TAAC champ Edon (3-2, 2-0 TAAC), which has wins over Northwood (34-14) and Montpelier (48-7), is in second place. Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp leads the league with 1,386 passing yards and 12 scores.

Ottawa Hills hosts Edon in the regular-season finale on Oct. 21.

Northwood, which won three straight TAAC titles from 2018 to 2020 and was picked to finish second this year, is 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

NORTHWEST OHIO ATHLETIC LEAGUE

The undefeated Liberty Center Tigers (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL) are ranked No. 4 in the Division V state poll.

LC, the preseason league favorites, has impressive wins over Wauseon (40-6) and Archbold (16-0). The Tigers are outscoring the opposition 131-27. Liberty Center posted a statement win last Friday at home over three-time defending league champion Archbold.

Matthew Orr has rushed for 505 yards and seven TDs. QB Zane Zeiter has thrown for 333 yards and four scores.

Delta (4-1, 2-0) and Patrick Henry (4-1, 2-0) also are off to unblemished starts in league play.

Archbold (4-1) and Wauseon (3-2) are both 1-1 in league play.

Liberty Center plays at Patrick Henry on Oct. 7 and at Delta in the regular season finale on Oct. 21.

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO

Gibsonburg (4-1 overall), which has outscored its foes 188-111, opens play in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division at home against Lakota on Friday.

Oak Harbor (4-1) opens play in the SBC Bay Division against Vermilion on Friday.

Port Clinton (3-2) plays at Oak Harbor in the regular season finale on Oct. 21.

SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

Undefeated Whiteford (4-0) is the No. 1 ranked team in Division 8 in the Michigan state poll. The Bobcats earned 40 points and four-first place votes in the rankings.

Whiteford has outscored its first four opponents 168-52 under first-year coach Todd Thieken. Whiteford shut out Adrian Madison 48-0 in the TCC opener last Friday.

The Bobcats, who have made 10 straight Michigan Division 8 playoff appearances, are tied with Erie Mason (4-0, 1-0) at the top of the Tri-County Conference.

The Eagles have outscored their foes 136-40 and opened league play with a 40-26 win over Summerfield (2-2, 0-1) last week.

Bedford (2-2 overall) is 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference Red Division. The Mules are outscoring their foes 103-84.