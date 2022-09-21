ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The walls are closing in on Donald Trump – is his time finally up?

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bw1IV_0i4pjKh000

Often when it comes to Donald Trump , language alone fails to describe what is going on.

At various points, particularly so once he became president, charts or timelines can prove to be a better tool for understanding events.

His firing of James Comey in May 2017, for instance, apparently because the FBI Director would not agree to go easy on General Michael Flynn , who lied to agents about his conversations with a Russian diplomat, led to the creation of the Mueller Probe , which highlighted many lapses by Trump and possible obstruction of justice.

Trump would rage for months about the Mueller report – both claiming he had been exonerated and that it was a witch-hunt.

When it came to Trump’s first impeachment, with enthusiasm for such a venture among Democrats no doubt heightened after Mueller was not able to lay out actionable conclusions, it was often handy to have a list of names to follow along.

What was Rudy Giuliani doing in Kyiv? What was he demanding of this then little-heard of leader Volodymyr Zelensky, what was Hunter Biden’s relevance, and had Democrat Adam Schiff’s staff been tipped off about a whistleblower to Trump’s apparent attempt to pressure Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for the release of military?

Even with the notes in front of you, it was often hard to follow along.

Now, once again, we are in need of special props.

On Wednesday morning, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump and his three oldest children, accusing them of financial fraud, and claiming they knowingly misrepresented the value of Trump Organization business interests over many years.

“The pattern of fraud and deception that was used by Mr Trump and the Trump Organization for their own financial benefit is astounding,” James said on Wednesday morning at a press conference on New York.

“Claiming that you have money that you do not have does not amount to the Art of the Deal , it’s the art of the steal”.

James wants the return of $250m in assets, Trump’s oldest three children to be barred from holding office, and Trump himself to be prevented from any business dealings in the city or state for five years, something that must irk and anger a man born in the city, and whose swagger often seems to typify New York tycoons from the 1970s or 1980s.

Trump was quick to dismiss the lawsuit as an effort by James to harass him and his family, accusing her of going after him for political reasons, and describing her announcement as “the culmination of nearly three years of persistent, targeted, unethical political harassment”.

The lawsuit alone would seem bad for Trump and his family, accusing the man who famously posed as a successful businessman in The Apprentice , of falsehoods and rank dishonesty.

But James’ lawsuit is not Trump’s only challenge, and this is where we may need help of an intersecting Venn diagram chart, or even an old fashioned board game, such as Risk.

For as James passes on her findings to the court, and to other prosecutors, it is important to remember Trump faces lots and lots of other problems.

In August, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, where they took away hundreds of secret and classified documents that the former president allegedly should not have been holding onto after he left the White House.

The investigation being conducted by the Department of Justice is carrying out its inquiries on a warrant sought for possible breach of the Espionage Act. So far, Trump has failed to come up with a plausible reason as to why he still had those documents, other than that he wanted to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpP5U_0i4pjKh000

It is unclear how Trump gets out of this. For now, an independent assessor, or special master, is reviewing the documents seized by the FBI to determine whether any may be privileged.

Most legal experts have said such an examination is unnecessary and the Trump team’s request for one is widely seen as a delaying tactic.

And that is not his only pressing problem.

Next week, the committee investigating the Jan 6 attacks at the US Capitol, an episode for which Trump was impeached a second time, is to meet to deliver a report and announce any possible referrals.

Polling data has shown that these carefully curated presentations have harmed Trump’s standing among Republicans, an increasing number of whom are at least ready to consider voting for someone else, even as Trump himself appears adamant he is going to run again.

One thing intersects each and all of these various things – Donald Trump himself, and his apparent belief that normal rules and laws do not apply to him.

Trump has repeatedly been written off before from various scandals only to bounce back.

It may well be his escapes from all of this as well. But for now, it feels the wall are closing in.

Comments / 119

Catherine Crum
3d ago

People need to stop letting toddler Trump get away with illegal activities. It’s now becoming obvious that he’s also teaching his children how to be dishonest. For shame!

Reply(1)
15
Philberto V
3d ago

I guess his last OFFICIAL act as president should have been blanket pardons for himself, his family & all their lawyers. LMFAO.... 😅😅

Reply(2)
17
bert Thomas
3d ago

Ronnie rump is continuing to tell the world state and federal government included that I am God and you cannot hurt me.

Reply(6)
24
Related
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: ‘How’s Your Summer Going?’

Hillary Clinton has one question for Melania Trump—as Donald Trump faces investigations and possible criminal charges: “How’s your summer going?”And for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wants to take aim at marriage equality following the court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade: “Don’t you want to retire?”For Mark Zuckerberg: “Do you let your kids go on Facebook?”In a candid, barnstorming appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo chat show Watch What Happens Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton (who sits on the board of IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) to promote their new TV show, Gutsy, the former secretary of state held...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Letitia James
Person
James Comey
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal

Photos of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses have emerged, amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area. There were several unsubstantiated rumors, ranging from the former president about to be arrested, to a visit the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons after Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday evening, an airport frequently used by those heading to the nation's capital.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#Fbi#Trump Family#Espionage Act#Russian#Democrats
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

858K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy