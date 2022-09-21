Read full article on original website
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
Will Binghamton See the Big ‘S’ Word Before Halloween
With summer behind us, my mind races past the fall season and right to winter. Why? Well, I dread winter, and I know it's coming, but there's nothing I can do about it. Oh well, that's my issue to deal with I suppose. Just a couple of days ago, it was 80, and as soon as Autumn showed up, Wham! Temperatures dropped into the 40s with frost warnings.
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
Strange Cornell University Tradition Will Make You Scratch Your Head
A dragon, a phoenix, and an epic battle. What do those three things have in common? They are all part of a pretty bizarre (yet sort of fun-sounding) day at Cornell University in Ithaca. Every year in the month of March, students at the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art,...
Broome County Hospitals Take Aim at Opioid Crisis
As Broome County continues to fight against its higher than average opioid overdose rate, some health care providers will now give patients opioid disposal bags for unused medications. According to a report by Vince Briga of Spectrum News 1, short-term opioid prescriptions from Lourdes Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital...
Endicott May Install License Plate Readers at Village Entrances
Several license plate readers could be put in place at various spots in the village of Endicott to assist law enforcement agencies. Mayor Linda Jackson said police chief Patrick Garey has been working with a company to develop a proposal that would include plate readers and cameras. Speaking on WNBF...
Former “Dos Rios” Site in Downtown Binghamton Available for Lease
The owners of the space where Dos Rios Cantina was located on Court Street in Binghamton are looking for someone interested in setting up another restaurant. The restaurant, which opened in June 2018, closed last April. Two partners in the business are facing criminal charges in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred late last year. They have maintained their innocence.
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Funny Shirt and Useless Laptop: Suspect in Lansing Best Buy Theft Sought
Wearing a cool or funny t-shirt to a crime may not be the wisest choice when one wants to stay inconspicuous. New York State Police are looking for a suspect whose unique fashion style might be a giveaway in connection with the theft of an employees-only-computer from the Best Buy store in the Shops at Ithaca in Lansing.
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "Win Cash", "$30,000 Fill Up" (the "Sweepstakes") Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): WWYL-FM (the "Station(s)") Station Address: 59 Court Street. Station City, State, Zip Code: Binghamton, New York, 13901. Station Telephone:607-772-8400. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries...
Massive End of Summer Yard Sale To Benefit Chenango County Habitat for Humanity
It sure is hard to wrap our heads around that the summer season has just about come to an end and with it, it will take the roadside yard sales that we just can't help but pull over to check out. As yard sale season winds down, one yard sale...
Fire-Damaged Binghamton House Torn Down 228 Days After Blaze
A structure in a residential Binghamton neighborhood that was heavily damaged by fire last winter has finally been demolished. The burnt-out remains of the two-family house at 44 Lake Avenue in the First Ward had been an eyesore and what some called an "attractive nuisance" for more than seven months.
Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big
So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son
Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Hate Binghamton’s New Roundabouts? They Might Actually Be Safer
Binghamton unveiled two new roundabouts on Front Street in Binghamton not too long ago and people were quick to voice their opinions, even if they hadn't yet driven the roundabouts. Travelers in Broome County either love or hate the roundabouts- there's really no indifference when it comes to them. One...
Binghamton Restaurant Takes Home The Hardware At The Buffalo Wing Festival
How did we miss this earlier this month? The National Buffalo Wing Festival took place over Labor Day weekend, September 3-4 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park (where the Buffalo Bills roam) and it celebrated the Buffalo-style chicken wing. The festival ends with the IFOCE sanctioned Buffalo Wing eating contest...
2018 Binghamton Murder Conviction Upheld
A Brooklyn man, convicted in 2018 of murder in Binghamton, is not getting out of prison any time soon. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has upheld the conviction of 27-year-old Jabari Ashe and his sentence of 25 years to life in prison for gunning down Tyquan Gumbs behind a home on Fayette Street.
