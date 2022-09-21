ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Federal Agency: California Grid Leaned on Natural Gas to Avoid Heat Wave Outages

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePFWT_0i4phibu00
Power lines stretch across the desert in Imperial Valley. Photo by Chris Stone

During an extreme heat wave in early September, the California power grid relied on natural gas for almost half of its electricity generation to meet peak demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

For brief periods during the week of Sept. 4, natural gas accounted for up to 60% of the California Independent System Operator fuel mix, compared with 32% for the year prior to the record-setting demand week, the EIA said.

CAISO typically relies on natural gas, hydroelectric power, and electricity imports to meet peak demand, the EIA said, adding that less efficient and costlier natural gas units are often the last resort.

During the hours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., when cooling demand peaks and solar energy output wanes, the share of natural gas in the mix rose to more than half for the week of Sept. 4, CAISO data showed.

Meanwhile, the share of lower carbon-emitting sources, such as solar, wind and nuclear, dropped to 24% for the week of Sept. 4, from 40% for the year up to that week, the data showed.

The grid operator avoided rolling outages by urging customers to conserve energy for 10 consecutive days through the heat wave, as homes and businesses in the drought-stricken region cranked up their air conditioners.

Comments / 21

Jeff
4d ago

oh my god. you mean the solar panels when the sun is in full rise can't do the job LOL well maybe just maybe they need to realize that battery store power they don't create power. oh wait a minute it's all about power. power and control

Reply(6)
15
Flying Dutchman
4d ago

Yes, Newsom didn’t want to talk about the emergency natural gas powered generators pressed into service, to avoid blackouts.

Reply
12
Danny Klingenberg
4d ago

The Democratic Party is all about control from birth to death they want you to say yes masters

Reply
11
Related
KTLA

California gas prices skyrocketing again

Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

SoCal refineries fuel local gas price hike as national average drops

The average gas price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, spiking 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has increased 44.3 cents over the past 22 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.286 greater than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

State Air Regulator Approves Detailed Plan to Meet Federal Ozone Standard by 2037

The California Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a statewide plan for reaching the federal health-based standard for ozone emissions within the next 15 years. The 171-page 2022 State Implementation Plan Strategy identifies California’s approach to meeting the federal standard – individuals being exposed to no more than 70 parts per billion of ozone over an eight-hour period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Federal Agency#Solar Energy#Power Grid#Hydroelectric Power#Eia#Caiso
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices climbing again

(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
californiaglobe.com

General Outline of a California Bill

A bill in the California Legislature can be short or long in its length, and simple or complex in its provisions. Nonetheless, the following examples constitute the general outline of a bill in California as drafted by the Office of Legislative Counsel. Of course, some bills have fewer provisions, while other bills contain additional provisions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California prepares for possible economic downturn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy