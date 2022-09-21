Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
hometownstations.com
Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening...
hometownstations.com
Governor Mike DeWine explains his reason for not debating Nan Whaley
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Earlier this week, Governor Mike DeWine and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance announced that they will not be debating their Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Tim Ryan respectively before the November 8th general election. DeWine also turned down an opportunity to debate the two other Republican candidates for governor before the primary. So we asked DeWine why he didn't accept the offer to take part in the gubernatorial debate.
Comments / 0