ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen airport passenger numbers drop for August

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4bM2_0i4pfro900
A taxi passes the front of Valley International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Harlingen. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

HARLINGEN — The number of enplaned passengers at Valley International Airport dipped in August, with 35,100 passengers boarding commercial carriers for the month.

For the past several months, VIA has been pushing past or up to the 40,000-passenger mark, but airport officials told the facility’s board of directors this week that August typically is far less active.

“August was a pretty darn good month for an August,” Marv Esterly, director of aviation at VIA, told board members. “Of course, you know, the kids are going back to school and things start to slow down in the summertime, but the numbers were astounding, numbers that we would typically see on a really good year during spring break, 35,000 enplaned passengers, which now we’re seeing in August. And that is significant.”

Southwest Airlines continued to dominate the Harlingen market, with 23,985 passengers, which means they had 68 percent of market share at VIA, up from 53 percent in August 2021.

“I can remember in 2015 when I got here, I think we had months with everyone that didn’t rival that, so it was good to see,” Esterly said.

Part of the reduction in passenger numbers is the result of Frontier Airlines pulling out of the market here on Aug. 6, citing pilot and crew issues.

“United Airlines is down 46 percent and that is all because of pilot and crew issues, smaller aircraft, less seats in the market, and that’s happening nationwide, particularly at the legacy carriers, United, Delta, American, they’re really experiencing that,” Esterly said. “In meetings with United, United said to us, ‘Hey, we know you need more seats, everyone does,’ but we know we need to get them back in there as soon as we can, but it is a pilot and crew issue.”

American Airlines was up 2.6 percent for the month, enplaning 6,513 passengers.

Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines, which extended its normal seasonal flights to begin a popular nonstop to Cancun, logged 417 passengers before suspending those flights for the season on Aug. 13.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Sun Country Airlines#Linus Business#Via#Southwest Airlines
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
51
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy