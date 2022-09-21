Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Ford Breaks Ground On Six Square Mile Electric Vehicle And Battery Production Facility
Ford has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, a massive “mega campus” that will herald the future of the brand. The facility will be the largest and most advanced automotive production facility in the brand’s history. Located in Stanton, Tennessee, the automaker has started erecting structural steel...
Carscoops
Stellantis Dealership Specializes In Offering Add-Ons That People Actually Want
When customers see a window sticker with a bunch of dealer add-ons it can be a real turn-off. One dealer in Florida, Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, offers add-ons that people actually want so much that it’s creating more brand loyalty, says owner Randy Dye. Instead of gimmicky stuff like lifetime nitrogen fills or wheel protection packages, it offers more power, more performance, and more capability.
Comments / 0