Tuner Gives Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance A Huge Power Bump
If you've been fortunate enough to drive a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, you will undoubtedly have come away from the experience a little bit shocked. Despite the portly curb weight, the 630-horsepower missile is rather talented at reeling in the horizon without breaking a sweat. But if the neck-snapping 0...
Top Speed
The Mercedes-AMG C63 Goes Hybrid on September 21
Mercedes-AMG shared a teaser image previewing the debut of the C63 for September 21. In the image, you can see a red C-Class sedan with the AMG-specific lower parts of the car covered in shadow. This means we will have to wait until the final unveiling to see these changes.
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
Single-Seater NA Mazda Miata Speedster Packs ND MX-5 Power
There are few automotive cults quite like Miatadom. Tesla Stans will cancel the heck out of your Twitter profile, but go to a Cars and Coffee and say out loud that you think a Miata is overrated (aside from the third-generation NC) and watch the chaos descend and fire and brimstone rain down. Yeah, we Miata owners are a hardcore bunch for drivers of machines that are this slow and underpowered. But every once in a while, something in the Miata world happens that everyone can universally agree is cool as heck. The Gorgona Cars NM Concept - which stands for Naked Monoposto - is such a thing.
Carscoops
Buick Plans To Dramatically Reduce Dealerships But Aims To Offer A Better Customer Experience
Times are changing for the automotive industry and Buick itself is no different. A new report suggests that the GMC sub-brand is planning to dramatically reduce its dealership network as it ramps up for an all-EV push. The brand’s global vice president, Duncan Aldred, laid out a plan that’s benchmarked against BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
The BAC Mono Adds Weight With New Turbocharged Engine
The BAC Mono is faster to 60 mph than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS while using just 332 hp and295 lb-ft of torque. How? As Chapman put it, by simplifying and adding lightness. On top of that, this new Mono uses a totally new turbocharged engine courtesy of Ford. The Briggs Automotive Compay is no stranger to a Ford motor.
Mercedes-AMG E 53 Spied Previewing Future PHEV Sport Sedan
The next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class will go on sale next year, and that will mean new AMG variants. These spy shots catch the E 53 on the road near the Nürburgring. This E 53 wears a lot of camouflage, but there are some elements worth noticing. This one has an egg-crate grille, and the design is usually how Mercedes hides the Panamericana grille on its AMG products under development. The sedan rides on multi-spoke wheels with a black finish. Large brake discs are visible behind them. At the back, a pair of circular exhausts emerge from cutouts in the bumper.
Carscoops
Lotus Completes Fundraising Round Valuing Technology Arm At $4.5 Billion
Lotus Technology has just completed a round of fundraising that values the technology arm of the sports car manufacturer at almost $4.5 billion. While the company has not revealed just how much money it raised nor has it named the investors that participated, Reuters reported last year that Lotus Technology was aiming to raise between $400 million and $500 million in a move that would have valued it at between $5 billion and $6 billion.
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 161,000 GLE And GLS Models For A Rear Window Fix
A multitude of Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models have been recalled in the United States because the fastening on the rear door window trim may not meet production specifications. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice reveals that the rear window trim bar might separate from the vehicle...
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Carscoops
Jaguar Land Rover Begins Converting Halewood Factory To Build EVs
Jaguar Land Rover has commenced work on converting its Halewood factory in the UK into a site that can build vehicles based on its new electrified modular architecture (EMA). Sources have revealed that the British car manufacturer has started the tendering process to upgrade the factory. Current plans call for an extended shutdown at the plant to begin in 2024 when the actual conversion will begin.
Brabus Is Now Making Lowered Mercedes G-Wagen Pickups With 900 HP
BrabusA teak-lined bed and 24-inch wheels with carbon aerofans make it the perfect country truck, right?
Carscoops
Used Car Prices Are Finally Falling In The United States
There is finally some reprieve in the used car market with prices declining by 4 percent in August and continuing to drop in September. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index which tracks a collection of used vehicle prices has revealed that prices are at their lowest level since September 2021 and roughly 11 percent lower than they were in January 2022. In addition to prices falling by 4 percent in August, they also dropped by 1.4 percent through the first half of September.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Working To Improve Tesla Service, Says Customers Should Be Paid For Rescheduled Appointments
Elon Musk says he is spending a lot of time improving Tesla’s servicing experience and believes owners should be compensated if their appointments are rescheduled. The eccentric billionaire took note of a Tesla customer complaint on Twitter recently, after the owner claimed that his service was rescheduled within 24 hours of an appointment even though the appointment had been scheduled two weeks prior. He added that Tesla charged him $100 to change the appointment within 24 hours of the scheduled time.
Carscoops
Kittyhawk Flying Car Company Shuttered After Failing To Take Off
Flying cars are being touted as the next big thing, but one company hoping to cash in on the urban air mobility boom has been permanently grounded. Kittyhawk, which takes its name from Kitty Hawk, NC, the location of the Wright brothers’ pioneering early flights, set up in the eVOTL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) business in 2010 and was backed by Google co-founder Larry Page.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Gets Half As Much Engine, Way More Power
There probably hasn't been a launch of a mainstream AMG car that's been more carefully choreographed than the reveal of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. In this story, we can talk about the mightiest C-Class's redesigned exterior and the hardware underneath. Next month we'll be able to tell you what it feels like from the passenger seat. And sometime before the end of the year, we'll finally be allowed behind the wheel to put AMG's potent new compact sport sedan through its paces.
