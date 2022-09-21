ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

AP_001811.3c62454103a34affa471654b03eeec57.1627
4d ago

80 previous contacts with law enforcement. Gangbanger, pure and simple.

DC News Now

Man injured in Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
GAINESVILLE, VA
WJLA

Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.

Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves

Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. sheriff seeking information on strong-armed robbery of store clerk

A man robbed a gas station’s convenience store in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The man walked in and out of the Exxon gas station — in the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard, near Dulles International Airport — several times before committing the alleged strong-armed robbery at around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
STERLING, VA
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
