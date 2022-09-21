Read full article on original website
4d ago
80 previous contacts with law enforcement. Gangbanger, pure and simple.
WTOP
‘Oh my God, they found her’: Fairfax Co. police ID remains found 20 years ago as teen who disappeared in ’75
For Fairfax County police, it was a mystery that had baffled investigators for more than two decades: the identity of the young woman whose remains were discovered in 2001 in the wooded area that is now Tysons, Virginia. For Veronique Duperly, it was a far longer and more painful mystery:...
Man injured in Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
WJLA
Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police say crowd blocked officers from helping after deadly shooting Sunday
Police in Anne Arundel County have identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Sunday in Odenton, Maryland. Alexander Leon Gray Jr., 38, of Glen Burnie, was found dead inside a doorway in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road. A large party had been advertised as running from midnight to...
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
WTOP
Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.
Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
Inside Nova
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. sheriff seeking information on strong-armed robbery of store clerk
A man robbed a gas station’s convenience store in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The man walked in and out of the Exxon gas station — in the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard, near Dulles International Airport — several times before committing the alleged strong-armed robbery at around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say
A Maryland woman was able to fight off a would-be rapist at her Silver Spring apartment during a burglary, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officials said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring, a woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man, officials said.
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice
OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.
WTOP
‘Our Streets, Our Future’ anti-crime rally held in Temple Hills, Md.
Residents of a Temple Hills, Maryland, neighborhood turned out for a noontime anti-crime rally sponsored by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Saturday. The ‘Our Streets, Our Future’ rally, held outside of the Carriage Hill apartment complex, featured games for kids, food trucks and a live...
Smile, You're On Candid Camera: Shooting Suspect Caught On Tesla Cam Sentenced In Maryland
An unexpected sleuth helped detectives in Maryland bust a Montgomery County man who opened fire in downtown Silver Spring and will now spend more than a decade behind bars, the state's attorney announced. John Tomlinson was sentenced at the Circuit Court for Montgomery County to 30 years in prison with...
fox5dc.com
'Thousands of people were touched by Buddy's life': Community mourns DMV boxing legend shot, killed in DC
WASHINGTON - A man who was well known in DMV for his community service and boxing gym was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. on Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the victim is DMV boxing fixture and founder of Old School Boxing...
Virginia 19-year-old identified as suspect in Hyattsville home break-in shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police have identified the suspect shot and killed in a Hyattsville home invasion as a 19-year-old man from Alexandria. Police identified the deceased suspect as Damani Sanders. Police say Sanders broke into the home in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue in Hyattsville at about 12:18...
Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested
Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m.
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
Victim Killed While Walking On Oxon Hill Crosswalk Identified
Detectives have identified a Washington D.C. woman as the pedestrian in a fatal hit and run over the weekend in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Brenda Hackett, 56, was killed after being struck while in a crosswalk on Indian Head Highway around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
