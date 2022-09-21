ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Brandon High School hosts annual ‘Salute to Service’ football game

The Brandon High School Blackhawks held their 5th annual “Salute to Service” football game honoring Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Overall, first responders, police officers, firefighters and active-duty military and veterans on Sept. 16. The VFW Post 582 Honor Guard presented the colors for the National Anthem...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Marlinga touts endorsements from county executives Hackel, Coulter

Congressional candidate Carl Marlinga has received the endorsement of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Oakland County Executive David Coulter. Marlinga announced the endorsements in a news release Wednesday. The two executives represent the counties that make up the 10th District, for which Democrat Marlinga is running against Republican James in the November election.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#Classic Books#Ala#The Associated Press
The Oakland Press

Oakland County Foster Closet seeking financial aid for larger location

The Oakland County Foster Closet, located in Farmington Hills, has been struggling to keep their doors open and is looking for some financial relief. With no shortage of material donations to help foster, adoptive or low-income families, the donation facility is looking for a larger space as they have outgrown the current location but are keeping overhead costs in mind.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac nonprofit kicks off annual coat and toy drive for area youth in need

Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need, to be distributed to children and their families before Christmas. The organization’s founder, Ruth Montague, said she started the annual coat drive in 2011 after seeing children...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

U-M junior’s getting on-the-job training in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

By plan, Ian Coursey would be on campus in Ann Arbor right now, studying as a junior in the University of Michigan’s Musical Theater program. Instead Coursey is taking classes online — not because of the pandemic but because he’s on the road WORKING in musical theater, as part of the cast of the touring company of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which opens a 13-date run Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation

The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...

