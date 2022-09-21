Read full article on original website
bridgemi.com
Parental rights loom large in Michigan election, from governor race to schools
'Parental rights' is becoming a hot topic in school board elections and the governor's race. Republicans feel concerns about sexuality and gender studies in schools are an issue that could win independent voters. Critics say the movement is misguided and springs from conspiracy theories. After more than two years of...
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
The Oakland Press
Brandon High School hosts annual ‘Salute to Service’ football game
The Brandon High School Blackhawks held their 5th annual “Salute to Service” football game honoring Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Overall, first responders, police officers, firefighters and active-duty military and veterans on Sept. 16. The VFW Post 582 Honor Guard presented the colors for the National Anthem...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
fox2detroit.com
Southfield pro-life pregnancy center vandalized with death threats, extremist group suspected
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pregnancy center in Oakland County was targeted by vandals and police believe a known extremist group -- may be responsible. "We believe that all life is sacred. We believe it starts at conception," said Mark McGrath, chairman of the board. And it’s those beliefs...
The Oakland Press
Marlinga touts endorsements from county executives Hackel, Coulter
Congressional candidate Carl Marlinga has received the endorsement of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Oakland County Executive David Coulter. Marlinga announced the endorsements in a news release Wednesday. The two executives represent the counties that make up the 10th District, for which Democrat Marlinga is running against Republican James in the November election.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County Foster Closet seeking financial aid for larger location
The Oakland County Foster Closet, located in Farmington Hills, has been struggling to keep their doors open and is looking for some financial relief. With no shortage of material donations to help foster, adoptive or low-income families, the donation facility is looking for a larger space as they have outgrown the current location but are keeping overhead costs in mind.
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac nonprofit kicks off annual coat and toy drive for area youth in need
Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need, to be distributed to children and their families before Christmas. The organization’s founder, Ruth Montague, said she started the annual coat drive in 2011 after seeing children...
Financially struggling Detroit church robbed of donations ahead of charity event
An alleged thief made off with dozens of items from St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit ahead of a fundraiser, churchgoers say. As reported by WXYZ, parishioners said various donated items, such a flat screen TV and other expensive items
The Oakland Press
U-M junior’s getting on-the-job training in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’
By plan, Ian Coursey would be on campus in Ann Arbor right now, studying as a junior in the University of Michigan’s Musical Theater program. Instead Coursey is taking classes online — not because of the pandemic but because he’s on the road WORKING in musical theater, as part of the cast of the touring company of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which opens a 13-date run Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre.
Detroit News
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
HometownLife.com
The Hawk in Farmington Hills opens expansive, one of a kind makerspace
The new makerspace at The Hawk in Farmington Hills is full of tools for sewing, woodworking, 3D printing, graphic design and more. City officials haven't been able to find a similar community-run service and think it's unlike anything else in the country. The makerspace recently opened on the second floor...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
