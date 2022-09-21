Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four-star big man Jacob McFarland commits to Houston
Friday night, Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde big man Jacob McFarland announced live on 247Sports that he has committed to Houston. Even as recently as five months ago, the fluid 6-foot-10 big man wasn't even listed on any national recruiting sites. He hit the radar in June at the Section 7 high school event, followed it up with a strong July with West Coast Elite NorCal and now he ranks No. 99 nationally.
What does four-star center Jacob McFarland bring to the Houston Cougars?
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein and basketball recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins discuss what four-star center Jacob McFarland brings to the Houston Cougars.
Kevin Keatts discusses newcomers, Bahamas, offseason and more at media day
The NC State men’s basketball team held its annual media day Friday at the Dail Basketball Center, with the Wolfpack set to start official practice Monday. The Pack is coming off a down season, but an overhaul in Kevin Keatts’ coaching staff in addition to a number of impact transfers coming in has the team looking quite different than it did a year ago.
Who How and What to Watch: Notre Dame at North Carolina
Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday before Notre Dame vs. UNC. Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Tuesday. Podcast: Power versus Skill?. 1 — Start of a New Season? Or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pre-Game Quick Hits: Notre Dame @ North Carolina
• This is the 23rd meeting between Notre Dame and North Carolina in football. Twenty-two of the 23 games have been played in Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame has won all 13 games at home) or Kenan Stadium (Notre Dame is 6-2) in Chapel Hill. The first game of the...
Wake Forest Football vs. Clemson - Demon Deacon Digest Staff Picks
Here's a look at our staff picks for tomorrow afternoon's contest at Truist Field as the No. 16Demon Deacons host No. 5 Clemson. As a homer, every bone in my body is telling me otherwise, but Clemson is just… so good. Under Dabo Swinney’s coaching, I think they’re one of the best teams in the country. Their defensive line has absolutely smothered Wake in the past few years, and the Deacs will likely have some offensive line injuries coming into this game. Wake has to play their A+ football to win this game, and I doubt that happens with so much to work on from last week. However, I do think Wake will keep it close the whole game. I hope to be proven wrong, but I’ve got the Deacs coming up just short.
Live Updates: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina; Pregame
It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (1-2) will take on North Carolina (3-0) in Chapel Hill, NC, inside Kenan Stadium. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back after a rough start to the season. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 3:30 pm ET. The...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0