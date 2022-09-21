Here's a look at our staff picks for tomorrow afternoon's contest at Truist Field as the No. 16Demon Deacons host No. 5 Clemson. As a homer, every bone in my body is telling me otherwise, but Clemson is just… so good. Under Dabo Swinney’s coaching, I think they’re one of the best teams in the country. Their defensive line has absolutely smothered Wake in the past few years, and the Deacs will likely have some offensive line injuries coming into this game. Wake has to play their A+ football to win this game, and I doubt that happens with so much to work on from last week. However, I do think Wake will keep it close the whole game. I hope to be proven wrong, but I’ve got the Deacs coming up just short.

