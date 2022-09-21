Read full article on original website
Related
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
iheart.com
Check Out These Tips and Tricks for the New iPhone Update
I know many folks in the IE rep team Apple so this is for you. Android users sit back because I'm sure these new features may not seem new to you, but they sure as hell seem new to ME (LOL). Anyways here's a breakdown video I found of some...
AOL Corp
Please don't wreck your car to test iPhone 14's crash detection
Apple sincerely hopes you never have to use the new iPhone 14 line's crash detection feature, but these YouTubers couldn't resist (crash) testing it out. YouTube channel TechRax got its hands on some junkyard cars, went out into a field, and started crashing away — in a controlled, safe environment, of course, as the video is quick to point out.
Business Insider
A YouTuber remotely drove his car into junkyard vehicles to test out the iPhone 14's new crash-detection feature
He outfitted a car with remote-control steering and taped the phone to the back of the driver's seat.The experiment worked. A YouTuber went to great lengths to test out Apple's new crash-detection feature on the new iPhone 14 Pro. TechRax, who has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube and specializes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warning for MILLIONS of Ring Doorbell owners over terrifying burglary tactic
THIEVES have found a devious way to circumvent the Ring Doorbell security system. The home protection camera reportedly has a weakness that can easily be exploited by a tech-savvy crook. Ring Doorbells work via wifi and will fail to transmit recordings if disconnected from its wireless network. Thieves could use...
laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99
Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
iOS 16: There's an Easy Fix for the iPhone's Frustrating New Search Button
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've downloaded iOS 16, you likely noticed a bunch of new features on your iPhone. Many of them are lovely additions that make everyday tasks like sending text messages just a little easier. But, there are others that you might not be so fond of, even if you're getting the new iPhone 14.
CNET
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
Cult of Mac
Set alarms and charge your Apple devices with this $50 6-in-1 dock
Mobile devices have become as commonplace as wallets and car keys, and we’ve come to count on them for everything from listening to music to gaming. While all this access at our fingertips is fantastic, it comes with the caveat: You have to keep your gadgets charged to enjoy them.
CNET
Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
ZDNet
Apple releases iOS update to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking problem
Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2, the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update fixes a surprising problem that owners of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reported – the camera on the iPhone would shake when users tried to take a picture using popular third-party apps such as TikTok and Instagram.
Apple plans fix for bug that users say makes iPhone 14 Pro camera shake uncontrollably
Apple said it is working on a software fix after some users who recently purchased an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max reported their devices' rear-facing cameras shook "uncontrollably" and made strange noises when using social media apps.
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
Apple’s getting a pass with the iPhone 14 problems, and it doesn’t make sense
Apple's launch of the iPhone 14 lineup might just be the company's worst since the iPhone 4. And we're wondering why it feels like Apple's getting a pass where others wouldn't.
9to5Mac
How to pair a new or existing Apple Watch with your new iPhone [New process]
Ready to switch from your Apple Watch Series 7 to the new Series 8 or SE? Or maybe you just need to transfer your existing Apple Watch with your new iPhone? Follow along for how to seamlessly pair a new or existing Apple Watch with iPhone without losing data – including a new process in iOS 16.
Comments / 0