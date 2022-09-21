ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iheart.com

Check Out These Tips and Tricks for the New iPhone Update

I know many folks in the IE rep team Apple so this is for you. Android users sit back because I'm sure these new features may not seem new to you, but they sure as hell seem new to ME (LOL). Anyways here's a breakdown video I found of some...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Please don't wreck your car to test iPhone 14's crash detection

Apple sincerely hopes you never have to use the new iPhone 14 line's crash detection feature, but these YouTubers couldn't resist (crash) testing it out. YouTube channel TechRax got its hands on some junkyard cars, went out into a field, and started crashing away — in a controlled, safe environment, of course, as the video is quick to point out.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99

Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16: There's an Easy Fix for the iPhone's Frustrating New Search Button

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've downloaded iOS 16, you likely noticed a bunch of new features on your iPhone. Many of them are lovely additions that make everyday tasks like sending text messages just a little easier. But, there are others that you might not be so fond of, even if you're getting the new iPhone 14.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Set alarms and charge your Apple devices with this $50 6-in-1 dock

Mobile devices have become as commonplace as wallets and car keys, and we’ve come to count on them for everything from listening to music to gaming. While all this access at our fingertips is fantastic, it comes with the caveat: You have to keep your gadgets charged to enjoy them.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Apple releases iOS update to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking problem

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2, the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update fixes a surprising problem that owners of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reported – the camera on the iPhone would shake when users tried to take a picture using popular third-party apps such as TikTok and Instagram.
