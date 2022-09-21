ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed after he drove his car into an embankment

An Alabama was killed Tuesday when his car left the road and struck an embankment, state police reported. Alabama state troopers reported that a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, claimed the life of a Rockford, Alabama, man. Michael T. Steadman, 47, was critically injured when the...
ROCKFORD, AL
#Traffic Accident
Black Enterprise

Young Georgia Officer Killed in Collision With Tractor Trailer, ‘He Was Just Starting His Career’

An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Alabama Now

Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege

A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Missing boater’s body found on Alabama lake

Search crews recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday on an Alabama lake Sunday. The search began when a bass boat was found unoccupied in Spring Creek. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the body of David Etheridge, 51, was found Sunday morning in the area where he went missing.
ALABAMA STATE

