Kiely Rodni divers say her death ‘reeks of foul play’ after her body was found in unusual position in her submerged car
A DIVER that found a teen's body suspects foul play may have been involved in her death. Kiely Rodni, 16, vanished on August 6 following an end-of-school bash in California before her body was discovered in the back of her submerged Honda SUV weeks later. Divers from the search and...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Alabama man killed after he drove his car into an embankment
An Alabama was killed Tuesday when his car left the road and struck an embankment, state police reported. Alabama state troopers reported that a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, claimed the life of a Rockford, Alabama, man. Michael T. Steadman, 47, was critically injured when the...
Teacher, 42, and her two children, 11 and 8, are found shot dead at home in tragic murder-suicide
A TEACHER and her two young children have been found shot dead in their home in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide. The three bodies were discovered in a South Carolina home on Wednesday afternoon after police were called to perform a welfare check. Laura Moberley, 42, and her...
Unidentified Body Found Near Area Where Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Was 'Violently' Abducted
A body was found near the area where 34-year-old teacher and hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher was violently kidnapped in Memphis, Tennessee. The identity of the deceased and cause of death is unconfirmed, Memphis police said Monday. The body was found about 20 minutes from the spot Fletcher was kidnapped Friday...
Two Alabama men killed in head-on collision with truck, troopers report
Two Alabama men were killed this week when the car in which they were passengers collided, head-on with a pick-up truck, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of twp Alexander City, Alabama, men and hospitalized four others. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22,...
Young Georgia Officer Killed in Collision With Tractor Trailer, ‘He Was Just Starting His Career’
An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local Hospital
On July 15, 2020, someone called an ambulance to the 2900 block of Jefferson Street in Courtland, Alabama. Paramedics picked up 60-year-old Wanda Ashford Floyd and transported her to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Wanda was treated and released from the local hospital.
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Tennessee police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege
A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
Missing boater’s body found on Alabama lake
Search crews recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday on an Alabama lake Sunday. The search began when a bass boat was found unoccupied in Spring Creek. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the body of David Etheridge, 51, was found Sunday morning in the area where he went missing.
Helicopter Hits Power Line, Crashes to the Ground in Heart-Stopping Video
A video of a helicopter hitting a power line before crashing to the ground is shocking people as it circulates the internet, but not for obvious reasons. The accident, which took place on Wed Sept. 21, has gone viral because everyone aboard survived. And after watching, it’s clear that it’s a miracle.
Missing 75-Year-Old Hiker Found Dead Near Mount Charleston
In late August, 75-year-old Rock Stanley and his wife left their home in Texas and headed west for a vacation in Nevada. In the early hours of the morning on August 23, Stanley left his family to hike the North Loop Trail on Mount Charleston and never returned. A search...
