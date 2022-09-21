Read full article on original website
Wellness Check
Burnout. It is a word that has been on the lips of everyone in the academic sphere in recent years. The issue has grown more relevant since the coronavirus upended the education system. And for medical, nursing and veterinary students, burnout presents a bigger challenge perhaps than ever before. Indeed, it is a massive obstacle to student learning and quality patient care.
Preventing Serious Brain Damage From Nerve Agents
The University of California, Davis, is establishing a new center designed to develop ways to prevent long-term brain damage in humans when poisoned by organophosphate chemical nerve agents or pesticides. These organophosphates are a group of human-made chemicals developed for warfare during World War II and then subsequently modified for use as pesticides. They can affect insects and mammals, causing recurrent seizures and nervous system damage.
