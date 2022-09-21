Read full article on original website
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
Imperial Group officials: Imperial Building permit secured, construction plans continuing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Imperial Group provided an update on the transformation of a historic building in Henderson. The Imperial Group secured a permit and crews have begun installing framing, according to partner Casey Todd. Officials say plumbing and electrical work also began this week on the...
Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder
There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider, says the new Pratt Industries Paper mill in Henderson is making progress, they’re on schedule, and the weather has been in their favor. Construction crews are in the process of building a 450,000 square foot paper mill that will...
Knies selected to finish Jasper Clerk-Treasurer’s term
The Dubois County Democratic Party chose Kiersten Knies of Jasper to fill the Jasper Clerk-Treasurer office held by Allen Seifert. Seifert will resign on October 7th to pursue other business opportunities, the Dubois County Democratic Party stated in a press release. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide informed the Jasper Board of Public Works of Seifert’s resignation at last week’s meeting. He began his term in 2020.
Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
Judge Executive race heats up in Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Less than two months away from the Kentucky General Election in November, the two candidates for Henderson County’s Judge Executive office both boast years of experience and public service. The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time...
Evansville Fraternal Order of Police endorsing these candidates
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – On September 21, the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for local elections, and they are endorsing some candidates. PAC says it selected certain races that will have a direct impact on public safety in Vanderburgh County. Those races are County Council, County Commissioner […]
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
Veteran candidates make their case for Henderson County Sheriff
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in 16 years, Ed Brady’s name won’t be listed on the Henderson County ballot. The longtime sheriff retired in June of 2021, leading to his then Chief Deputy and current Sheriff David Crafton taking over. Crafton, a Democrat, now seeks...
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
Semi trailer buckles, closing Salt River Road
A semi trailer buckled as it left a Leitchfield business Wednesday night, closing Salt River Road for about two-and-a-half hours. Wednesday night at approximately 7:45, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Bart Glenn and Missy Skaggs responded to the 1000 block of Salt River Road after the trailer of a Majors Transit tractor-trailer, carrying a load of cardboard, buckled as it left Core-Mark.
Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping Retiring Auction
A longtime Loogootee businessman is retiring after years of service to the area. Mark Arvin at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping is retiring and the business will auction off all the remaining items and land this Saturday on Hwy 231 in Loogootee beginning at 9:30 am. All 22 acres on three tracts, all remaining inventory, and other items will be up for grabs. Jay Yagle will be serving as the auctioneer. The auction will begin at 9:30am Saturday morning on site at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and landscaping in Loogootee.
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Battlelines set as Vanderburgh County prepares to vote
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- It may not have felt like the final run-up to election day, with temperatures across the Tri-State topping 90 degrees, but the nation is indeed just weeks away from the November 8th election. After months, if not years, of campaigning, canvassing, and peppering the area with...
