Lewisport, KY

WTVW

Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder

There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
CORYDON, KY
14news.com

Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider, says the new Pratt Industries Paper mill in Henderson is making progress, they’re on schedule, and the weather has been in their favor. Construction crews are in the process of building a 450,000 square foot paper mill that will...
HENDERSON, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Knies selected to finish Jasper Clerk-Treasurer’s term

The Dubois County Democratic Party chose Kiersten Knies of Jasper to fill the Jasper Clerk-Treasurer office held by Allen Seifert. Seifert will resign on October 7th to pursue other business opportunities, the Dubois County Democratic Party stated in a press release. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide informed the Jasper Board of Public Works of Seifert’s resignation at last week’s meeting. He began his term in 2020.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Judge Executive race heats up in Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Less than two months away from the Kentucky General Election in November, the two candidates for Henderson County’s Judge Executive office both boast years of experience and public service. The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fraternal Order of Police endorsing these candidates

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – On September 21, the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for local elections, and they are endorsing some candidates. PAC says it selected certain races that will have a direct impact on public safety in Vanderburgh County. Those races are County Council, County Commissioner […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City

Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Semi trailer buckles, closing Salt River Road

A semi trailer buckled as it left a Leitchfield business Wednesday night, closing Salt River Road for about two-and-a-half hours. Wednesday night at approximately 7:45, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Bart Glenn and Missy Skaggs responded to the 1000 block of Salt River Road after the trailer of a Majors Transit tractor-trailer, carrying a load of cardboard, buckled as it left Core-Mark.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wamwamfm.com

Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping Retiring Auction

A longtime Loogootee businessman is retiring after years of service to the area. Mark Arvin at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping is retiring and the business will auction off all the remaining items and land this Saturday on Hwy 231 in Loogootee beginning at 9:30 am. All 22 acres on three tracts, all remaining inventory, and other items will be up for grabs. Jay Yagle will be serving as the auctioneer. The auction will begin at 9:30am Saturday morning on site at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and landscaping in Loogootee.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WTVW

Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Battlelines set as Vanderburgh County prepares to vote

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- It may not have felt like the final run-up to election day, with temperatures across the Tri-State topping 90 degrees, but the nation is indeed just weeks away from the November 8th election. After months, if not years, of campaigning, canvassing, and peppering the area with...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

