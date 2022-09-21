ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL Player Rips Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

One of the bigger surprises through the first two weeks of the NFL season has been the performance of the Denver Broncos. Denver came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations after adding Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but things have been a struggle for the team thus far.
AthlonSports.com

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Prediction: Familiar Face Returns to Soldier Field

A familiar face will be patrolling the sidelines at Solider Field on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Chicago Bears in a cross-conference matchup. Lovie Smith, who coached the Bears from 2004-12, returns as the Texans' new leader and he'll have a chance to score both his first win against his former employer and his first win with his current employer in one fell swoop.
