ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

PA man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

PA (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty today to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Barton Wade Shively, 55, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WOLF

Bloomsburg women's soccer moving up rankings

The Huskies were picked to finish 3rd in the PSAC this season but so far the 16th ranked team has beaten Kutztown and lost to team picked to finish first. The defending champs lost some All Americans but returned a solid nucleus. Lauren Bull, Bloomsburg Junior(Central Columbia) says, ” We...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy