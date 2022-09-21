Read full article on original website
Related
Road Trip? Haunted Attraction One Hour From Duluth Brings Big Scares
Are you in the mood for a fun little road trip? I have the perfect spooky spot for you to head to if you want to get out of town in October and celebrate all things scary. It's a haunted attraction I've heard a lot about!. There are, of course,...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022
Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
Haunted Forest Announces Return For 2022
Fall is in the air and October is just days away! That means haunted attractions are gearing up for the spookiest month of all. Now, another haunted event has announced they will officially be back for the 2022 season. Many haunted attractions have already announced their return for the year,...
Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area
The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery
A cidery and a distillery, both from Duluth, are teaming up to bring some brandy-based beverages to shelves. The collaboration between Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will see the Wild State "Day Dream" and the Vikre "Reve" cider-based cocktails launched at a party on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Wild State's taproom in Duluth.
What’s With People Leaving Rubber Ducks On Jeeps?
The other day I made a stop at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth to visit my wife. While sitting in the parking lot a guy with a Jeep Wrangler made a stop, got out of the vehicle, and placed rubber ducks on other Jeeps in the lot. I had heard...
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loop Road Closed At Highway 61 North Of Duluth Until Mid October
That ongoing bridge replacement project up the North Shore has resulted in a temporary road closure to allow for the necessary road alignment. Loop Road - also known as Silver Creek Township Road 613 - has been closed at its connection to Highway 61. As mentioned, the closure will allow for the eventual road realignment that's tied to the Silver Creek Bridge that's located to the north of Two Harbors.
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
WDIO-TV
Northland Strong: Blake Conklin
A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food all for a good cause, to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Cancer doesn’t discriminate and unfortunately for the...
Duluth’s Bayfront On List Of Parking Lot Closures For Maintenance Work, September 20-23
Sure it's inconvenient, but it needs to happen at some point. The City of Duluth is alerting the general public about a variety of parking lot closures over the next few days to allow work crews the ability to do some general maintenance on them. The work will happen between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Bayfield Apple Festival 2022: Everything To Know
The time is almost here for one of the biggest events in the midwest. The Bayfield Apple Festival is just a few weeks away and as always, it is sure to be a packed weekend full of fun. This is one of many events we have to look forward to...
Moose Encounter Caught On Video Near Cotton, Minnesota
Have you ever seen a moose in the wild? It's a fantastic sight as these things are enormous. I've seen several in my life, and each time it's remarkable. It also can be frightening as moose can be very aggressive. Fortunately, my dad's encounter with a moose the other day...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
WDIO-TV
GoFundMe for man who lost all in fire
Mark Winans lost everything in a fire last week at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment. His friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Navy veteran. He is also a food manager and cook at the Arrowhead House East Intensive Residential Treatment in Duluth, and helps serve adults with mental health issues.
148th Fighter Wing Night Plans Time Training Over Duluth September 19-29
It's happened before so we know what to expect. As part of their regular training exercise cycle, the 148th Fighter Wing Minnesota National Guard Unit will be performing a series of night flights over the Twin Ports area over the next two weeks. According to details being shared by the...
Weather Experts Agree: One Day Left Of Summer Temperatures in Duluth Area
The 2022 calendar says the first day of fall isn't until Thursday, September 22, but the reality is if you want to enjoy one final day of summer temperatures this year then you better make the most of Tuesday. Meteorologists, including Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles with our media partners WDIO-TV,...
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0