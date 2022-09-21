ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022

Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
PENGILLY, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Haunted Forest Announces Return For 2022

Fall is in the air and October is just days away! That means haunted attractions are gearing up for the spookiest month of all. Now, another haunted event has announced they will officially be back for the 2022 season. Many haunted attractions have already announced their return for the year,...
SAGINAW, MN
MIX 108

Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area

The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
PLYMOUTH, MN
MIX 108

North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million

Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery

A cidery and a distillery, both from Duluth, are teaming up to bring some brandy-based beverages to shelves. The collaboration between Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will see the Wild State "Day Dream" and the Vikre "Reve" cider-based cocktails launched at a party on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Wild State's taproom in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School

Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Loop Road Closed At Highway 61 North Of Duluth Until Mid October

That ongoing bridge replacement project up the North Shore has resulted in a temporary road closure to allow for the necessary road alignment. Loop Road - also known as Silver Creek Township Road 613 - has been closed at its connection to Highway 61. As mentioned, the closure will allow for the eventual road realignment that's tied to the Silver Creek Bridge that's located to the north of Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Northland Strong: Blake Conklin

A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food all for a good cause, to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Cancer doesn’t discriminate and unfortunately for the...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building

Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GoFundMe for man who lost all in fire

Mark Winans lost everything in a fire last week at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment. His friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Navy veteran. He is also a food manager and cook at the Arrowhead House East Intensive Residential Treatment in Duluth, and helps serve adults with mental health issues.
DULUTH, MN
