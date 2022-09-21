ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Columbus

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Live wires close U.S. 33, east bound re-opens

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A live wire in the road closed U.S. 33 in both directions between state route 161 and U.S. 42. The east-bound direction opened at around 6:00 a.m. At 8:00 a.m. the west bound lanes were still closed. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a dump truck took down the wires […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Landlords left sinking in water bills

BUCYRUS—The absence of councilman Kevin Myers from Thursday’s city council committee meetings left more questions than answers for landlords dealing with unpaid water bills. An Ohio law allows municipalities to attach unpaid water bills to the property owner’s real estate taxes. Bucyrus landlord Garry Harris returned to...
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Magic 95.5

Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus

According to NBC4i, A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline. Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County Municipal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Task Force 1 deployed due to Tropical Storm Ian

VANDALIA — Our news crew was there Saturday afternoon as Ohio Task Force 1 left Vandalia to make its way south. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean. It has the potential to...
VANDALIA, OH
wktn.com

Roundabout Completed in Logan County

The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fischer Homes starts residential construction at $275 million mixed-use development in Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s largest homebuilders is starting construction on new housing at a $275 million mixed-use development. Fischer Homes will offer single-family housing in the new residential development, called Alton Place. Located at the northwest corner of Roberts and Alton Darby Creek roads, the master-planned community will also […]
HILLIARD, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Borrthday Bash Planned For Marysville’s American Giant

P.T. Barnum would be proud. Mr. Barnum, for those of you who are unfamiliar, was THE master showman/salesman/self-promoter of 19th-century America. Of course this was all well before smartphones, television, radio and motion pictures and for the most part even the phonograph, so when Mr. Barnum and his world of wonders came to town, it was an EVENT, and residents of large cities ate it up, as did the hicks in the sticks.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Addresses Statewide Hoax School Shooter Incidents

In an effort for awareness, we wanted to share that the Ohio EMA and Ohio law enforcement agencies have notified us and local law enforcement authorities of multiple reports of hoax school shooter incidents that have occurred today. As of this email, Hamilton, Clark and Montgomery Counties have had to respond to false reports.
MARYSVILLE, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
tippnews.com

Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

