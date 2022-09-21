Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Florida Battens Down as Hurricane Ian Churns Northward
TAMPA (Reuters) -Florida residents scrambled to set up sandbags and stockpile emergency supplies on Monday as the state braced for Hurricane Ian, which was expected to bring damaging winds, torrential rains and a powerful storm surge later in the week. Residents across the state emptied store shelves of water and...
Transgender Deputy Suing Georgia County Goes to Trial
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender-confirmation surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury to award...
Lawsuit Cites Complaints About Conditions at W.Va. Jail
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack...
2 Former Tacoma Men Sentenced for Killing Housemate in 2018
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge sentenced two Washington state men to more than two decades in prison Friday in the murder of a housemate in 2018. Bobbie Anson Pease and Jeremy Jay Warren took 34-year-old Jessica Shaunti Jackson into some woods on federal property just outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord after giving her a ride to a convenience store. They beat her with a metal baseball bat before Pease shot her, claiming she had stolen a pocket knife and a drug pipe.
Colorado Parents Charged for Kid's Fentanyl Poisoning, Death
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A grand jury in Colorado has indicted two parents on charges of first-degree murder after their toddler died from fentanyl poisoning earlier this year. The indictment released on Thursday alleges that the couple participated in storing, selling and using drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine,...
Kentucky Man Who Shot Classmates in '97 Imprisoned for Life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
Officers Fatally Shoot 2 People After Car Chase in Missouri
OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri, authorities said. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that an Ozark police officer tried to stop a car early Saturday after suspecting the driver was impaired but the driver fled. The officer did not pursue the car but relayed information to other officers.
