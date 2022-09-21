Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host expected to testify on Sandy Hook hoax after setback in bankruptcy case

The second defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones continues in Connecticut as the conspiracy theorist faces the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that he claimed was a hoax in broadcasts to his millions of viewers.

Jones appeared outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning and in brief statements to reporters called Judge Barbara Bellis “a tyrant”. He did the same on Wednesday lunchtime, ranting about the media’s portrayal of developments in his company’s bankruptcy trial.

He is now expected to testify on Thursday. In earlier testimony, the jury was shown how Jones’s audience grew exponentially following the tragedy and company revenues increased dramatically.

Multiple videos have been shown of Jones’s egregious claims about the shooting, including when he mocked the parents of victims as “crisis actors” and displayed completely false information about the events of the day.

Jurors will decide how much he should pay relatives of eight victims and the FBI agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre.