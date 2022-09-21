The rise of DXcharts: Charting as a competitive edge for trading platforms, fintechs, websites

Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
financefeeds.com
Crypto platform XBO.com taps PayRetailers to improve deposits and withdrawals in LATAM
“Using PayRetailers’ array of payment methods will allow us to tap LATAM markets and offer a fast and frictionless experience to our clients when it comes to fiat on-ramping and off-ramping.”. LATAM-based cross border payments specialist PayRetailers has partnered with crypto exchange XBO to boost the platform’s expansion in...
financefeeds.com
Blocktrade acquired by Web3 Investgo AG to launch staking, tokenization, and games
“Once acquired the necessary licenses, we plan to list many new assets and asset classes followed by their communities and will pivot into the area of gaming, skill/social gaming and everything around network effects in the next half year.”. Web3 Investco AG has signed a definitive agreement to buy 100...
financefeeds.com
Bahrain greenlights eazyPay to launch Binance Pay
The Central Bank of Bahrain has blessed a new partnership inked by Binance with Eazy Financial Services ‘eazyPay’, a local POS and online payment service provider. The greenlight enables EazyPayto to launch Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments in the region. EazyPay is a leading Bahraini fintech specialized in point-of-...
financefeeds.com
Nomura taps City veteran Steven Ashley to run its crypto unit
Japanese investment bank Nomura is relocating its most senior banker in London, Steven Ashley, to lead the lender’s new digital assets company. Set to launch later this year, the new company has rebranded as Laser Digital and will be incorporated in Switzerland as a wholly-owned segregated entity of Nomura. Ashley will become chair of Nomura’s digital assets company, which provides institutional clients with access products and services tied to cryptocurrencies.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
financefeeds.com
Arquant taps SocGen as fund custodian, valuator and liability manager for BTC, ETH, and derivatives
“This solution provides Arquant Capital with an innovative structuring that allows us to scale our offering and focus on creating value for our clients.”. Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS) has announced the launch of digital asset services for asset management companies wishing to develop innovative professional funds based on the emerging asset class.
financefeeds.com
Calypso Pay adds subscription capabilities for merchants in crypto ecosystem
The crypto industry has been lagging behind as most of its products and derivatives are sold outright, and merchants can’t easily tap into an existing ecosystem of infrastructure solutions. Calypso Pay has implemented support for recurring payments and subscriptions in crypto on its all-in-one crypto processing and acquiring platform.
financefeeds.com
Binocs raised $4 million to expand crypto tax reporting app to US, UK, and Australia
“Compliance related to crypto trades and investments can be tricky, error-prone and time-consuming. Binocs is mitigating these pain points for retail users and institutions to have a seamless crypto experience. Moreover, the lack of information around crypto tax regulations is a hurdle to investing in the asset class.”. Crypto tax...
financefeeds.com
Cigrek launches solution for asset managers doing Crypto in Dubai and Europe
Cigrek Capital is already in discussions with several established digital asset fund managers with a view to launching its first strategies under the new Dubai and EU umbrellas in the autumn. Many of these already have existing Cayman Islands fund structures, but have found that this may not always be suitable for an asset raise.
financefeeds.com
Huobi taps AstroPay to facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment in Latin America
Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has recently partnered with payment solution provider AstroPay to launch local currency account deposits and withdrawals in Latin America. Through the partnership, AstroPay will facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment services for Huobi Global users in the South American continent. Using AstroPay digital...
CoinDesk
DARPA to Research Risks of Crypto to National Security in Partnership With Inca Digital
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has contracted digital asset data and analytics provider Inca Digital to research national security risks posed by cryptocurrency. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, plans to analyze activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers. The agency...
financefeeds.com
Revolut US launches trading on Avalanche, Solana, and Dogecoin
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has further expanded its cryptocurrency offering in the US with the addition of 29 new tokens. Customers in the US can trade Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and other already-installed tokens. The company stressed that crypto is a big priority and it had plans to further expand its offering to more tokens in the near future.
financefeeds.com
Crypto exchange FTX to raise $1 billion at flat valuation of $32 billion
FTX is reportedly in discussions with a clutch of heavyweights from traditional finance to raise up to $1 billion in fresh funding to fuel more deal-making. The fresh capital injection, which is still subject to negotiations, would keep the crypto conglomerate at the same valuation it had landed after a $400 million funding round back in January. At the time, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was valued at $32 billion.
financefeeds.com
AAG doubles down on Web3 bet with MetaOne dApp Store
Web3 infrastructure company AAG has launched a new decentralized applications marketplace, MetaOne dApp Store, designed to simplify onboarding NFT projects and metaverse products. MetaOne dApp Store also aims to become a community-curated project, with an ecosystem that is self-sufficient within the greater infrastructure of Web3. With its array of more...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
financefeeds.com
Coinbase approved to offer crypto for Dutch users
Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase has been handed regulatory approval to operate as a crypto service provider in the Netherlands. The move comes barely two months after its rival Binance was slapped with a 3.3 million euro fine from the Dutch central bank for operating in the Netherlands without registration.
Automation Solves Primary Pain Point for 70% of SaaS Firms
Automation Solves Primary Pain Point for 70% of SaaS Firms. Providers of business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions rely on their finance teams to track financial performance and provide key performance indicators (KPIs) to help fuel decision-making and company growth. However, one major thorn in their side remains: a lack of...
protocol.com
Enterprise blockchain has been a dud. These two AWS vets think they can make it work.
The promise of an enterprise blockchain was not lost on CIOs — the idea that a database or an API could keep corporate data consistent with their business partners, be it their upstream supply chains, downstream logistics, or financial partners. But while it was one of the most anticipated...
