USC vs. Oregon State: early betting line for the Pac-12's biggest Week 4 game

The USC Trojans play the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some betting research, this is the place to visit. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

USC is once again the highest ranked Pac-12 team in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. It’s the highest the Trojans have been ranked since Sept. 24, 2017.

This is a big weekend for the Pac-12. Oregon-Washington State is a huge game. Arizona-Cal is the most underrated game of the weekend. Oregon State hosting the USC Trojans is the flagship game for the conference.

Below are all the things you need for your betting plans this weekend at BetMGM. We have notes for USC-Oregon State and other Pac-12 Week 4 football games from Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline, along with our own added details.

We have the early game odds as listed at BetMGM.

How to watch USC - Oregon State

When: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs Oregon State game odds, point spread, betting lines

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) rushes for a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The most intriguing Pac-12 game of the weekend is the undefeated USC Trojans (3-0) heading to Corvallis to take on Oregon State. The Beavers (3-0) have looked like a much-improved team this season, going undefeated while averaging 45.7 points per game.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: USC -6.5

Money line: USC -250 / Oregon State: +200

Over-under: 70

USC vs Oregon State key injury updates

USC left tackles Courtland Ford — who did not play against Fresno State — and Bobby Haskins, who was slightly injured against Fresno State, are both expected to play, though their levels of effectiveness remain in question.

Oregon State will not have tight end Luke Musgrave or running back Trey Lowe for this game.

We will have more injury information later in the week.

USC vs Oregon State: Jon Wilner's early read

Wilner:

Perhaps the top matchup of Week Four. The total is huge — the biggest of the week in the conference, by far — but still looks a bit low to us. USC is averaging 50.7 points per game, while the Beavers are close behind at 45.7 ppg. That said, the Under has covered in five of the past six matchups in Corvallis. OSU won last year 45-27 in the Coliseum and rushed for 322 yards in the process.

Oregon vs Washington State betting lines

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Oregon -6.5

Money line: Oregon -250 / Washington State: +190

Over-under: 56

Oregon vs Washington State: Jon Wilner's early read

Wilner:

An Oregon offense that has scored 111 points in its past two games faces a WSU defense ranked No. 19 nationally in scoring (12.7 points per game). The Cougars have covered the spread in 10 of their last 12 against the Ducks — and in four of the past five matchups in Pullman. Last year, the teams were deadlocked at halftime, but Oregon pulled away for a 38-24 win.

UCLA vs Colorado betting lines

Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: UCLA -21

Money line: UCLA -1600 / Colorado: +850

Over-under: 57

UCLA vs Colorado: Jon Wilner's early read

Wilner:

The Bruins survived a tougher test from South Alabama than they are likely to receive from floundering Colorado, which has scored 30 points over three games and just issued a public statement of support for coach Karl Dorrell. That said, CU is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine games against UCLA and has won the past three meetings in Boulder. This would be a mammoth upset.

Arizona vs California betting lines

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox looks on during the third quarter against the USC Trojans at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Cal -3

Money line: Cal: -165 / Arizona: +135

Over-under: 50

Arizona vs Cal: Jon Wilner's early read

Wilner:

Is this the week Arizona breaks its 11-game losing streak in conference road games? (Last win: Oct. 5, 2019, at Colorado.) The Bears typically play close, low-scoring games — the Under has been the right call in six of their last eight conference matchups. Cal has covered the spread in five consecutive home games against Arizona, but the Wildcats have won six in a row outright in the series, including the 10-3 affair last season in which the Bears were missing players due to COVID protocols.

Utah vs Arizona State betting lines

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Utah -14

Money line: Utah -600 / Arizona State: +425

Over-under: 54

Utah vs Arizona State: Jon Wilner's early read

Wilner:

The Sun Devils parted ways with Herm Edwards on Sunday and named running backs coach Shaun Aguano as the interim boss. Utah has lost just three times in the past 52 weeks: at Oregon State in the middle of last season, to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and to Florida in the 2022 opener. The Utes have covered the spread in six of the past eight against ASU and were last seen scoring 28 unanswered points in the showdown last season.

Stanford vs Washington betting lines

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Washington -13

Money line: Washington -550 / Stanford: +400

Over-under: 63

Stanford vs Washington: Jon Wilner's early read

