Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
John W. Clifford, 74
ASHLAND – John W. Clifford, 74 of Ashland passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. A lifelong resident of Ashland, John was the son of the late Ernest and Katherine (Hall) Clifford. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Shaw) Clifford for 45 years. A...
Michael Caliendo, 73
NATICK – Michael Caliendo of Natick passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a courageous 6-month battle with cancer. Born and raised in New York he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Sena) Caliendo. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife of...
Jesse David Goldstein, 47, Optician
NATICK – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Jesse David Goldstein, peacefully passed away. He was 47. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, he was a resident of Newton for many years. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he met his future wife, Denise, and graduated with a degree in English Literature.
Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89
ASHLAND – Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89 of Ashland passed away Tuesday Sept. 20th at her home with her family by her side. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Bernadino and Josephine (Kobus) Colacchio. Barbara worked as a housekeeping supervisor for many years and also transported...
Brian Kelley, 66
FRAMINGHAM – Brian Kelley, 66, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died suddenly Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late James & Grace (Aquino) Kelley, and the beloved husband of Lauren (Hopkins) Kelley. Brian was a graduate of Framingham North High School, and...
Algonquin Regional Defeats Framingham 3-0
NORTHBOROUGH – Algonquin Regional High’s girls volleyball team defeated the Framingham Flyers on three straight seats. Framingham is still seeking its first win of the season. Titans won at home 3-0. 1st set 25 – 12 2nd set 25 – 23 3rd set 25 – 9...
Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
Timothy J. Wright, 18, Senior at Marlborough High
MARLBOROUGH – Timothy J. Wright, 18, of Marlborough, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Belmont Street, Worcester. Timothy is survived by his mother Beth A. (Greenwood) Robbins of Marlborough, and was predeceased by his father John E. Wright. He also leaves his 2 brothers, Glen A. Robbins and Christopher Wright, both of Marlborough, his 2 sisters, Amanda Wright of Marlborough, MA and Jessica Robbins of Hudson, along with his 2 nephews Mason and Levi Nogueira and other relatives and friends.
Alphie Ouellette, 93, & Barbara Ouellette, 93
NATICK – After nearly 74 years of marriage, Alphie R Ouellette, 93 and Barbara F Ouellette, 93, of Sherborn passed away peacefully June 13, 2022, and July 23, 2022, respectively, at home. Alphie R Ouellette was born on July 30, 1928, to Joseph and Delia of Fort Kent, ME.
City Declares September 21 Mark Goldman Day
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Mayor and the 11-member City Council has declared today, September 21, 2022 Mark J. Goldman day, to honor the late community activists who died in 2021, at the age of 74. A memorial service was held for the late Mark Goldman, a former...
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
Framingham City Council Recognizes 100th Birthday of Anthony ‘Hank’ Ferracamo
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council voted unanimously to recognize the 100th birthday of Anthony “Hank” Ferracamo, who was born on September 18, 1922 in Framingham, at its meeting last night, September 20. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky & the Framingham City Council declared Tuesday, September 20, 2022 as...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & I Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited, after a two-car crash on Thursday, September 22. The crash happened at Mansfield & Concord streets at 1:46 p.m. It was a rear-end crash, said Police. One person was injured, but the individual was not transported, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was...
Framingham Flyers Lose To Braintree 50-21
BRAINTREE – The Framingham High football team lost its third straight game tonight, September 23. The Flyers travelled to Braintree to play the Wamps of Braintree High and lost 50-21. There is good news in the loss, the Flyers scored three touchdown, the most points this season in a...
Sean Perry Fitzpatrick, 43
HOPKINTON – Sean Perry Fitzpatrick, 43, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born in Princeton, New Jersey, he was the son of Claudia (Godsil) Fitzpatrick of South Carolina and the late Perry Fitzpatrick. Sean was a member of the Hopkinton High School Class of...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, September 23, 2022
1 Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continues today at noon at the main Framingham Library. Come hear Framingham author Laura A. Woollett discuss her award-winning young reader’s book, Big Top Burning: The True Story of an Arsonist, a Missing Girl, and The Greatest Show On Earth. Combining history, mystery and the circus, we invite you to join in what is sure to be a fiery discussion!
Wilson Promoted to Ashland Senior & Social Services Director
ASHLAND – Ashland Town Manager Michael Herbert announced he has promoted Candi Wilson to be the new Town of Ashland Senior and Social Services Director. Wilson currently serves as the town’s Outreach Coordinator at the Community Center, a position she has held since 2019. She was selected after...
MutualOne Bank’s Charitable Foundation Grant Supports Framingham Stat’s Suitable Solutions Program
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $4,662 grant to support the Suitable Solutions Program at Framingham State University. The program assists students with career professionalism, social awareness, professional dress, and networking techniques to enhance student career opportunities. The goal is to...
Mayor Sisitsky & Middlesex Sheriff Hosting Framingham Back-To-School Safety Fest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian have partnered to organize their first Back to School Safety Fest event. The event will take place at Cushing Park on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Back to School Safety Fest is a...
