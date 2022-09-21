Read full article on original website
Related
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Stock Market Could Plunge: These 7 Dividend Aristocrats Can Survive the Fall
Given the looming potential for massive downside as interest rates head higher, these seven Dividend Aristocrat stocks in defensive sectors that look poised to do well for the rest of 2022 and into next year make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
2 Stocks with Too Much Downside Risk to Buy Now
The Fed's hawkishness and mounting recession fears are expected to keep the stock market under pressure. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak stocks Carvana (CVNA)...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows.
Some stocks have fallen, but they can get up.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
Goldman Sachs on Friday slashed its end-of-year target for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,300. The Fed's aggressive approach to taming inflation will weigh on stocks, the bank said. The benchmark US stock index has fallen about 21% as rising interest rates drive a selloff. Goldman Sachs has cut...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
Bear markets are great opportunities to lay the foundation for a beautiful harvest down the road. Shopify and Dollar General offer the right combination of long-term growth and near-term defense heading into 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying
Markets are down, but the world's best investors are still buying stocks hand over fist.
Comments / 0