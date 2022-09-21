(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and American Public Education‘s pre-market value is already 4.56% up. The last session, NASDAQ finished with American Public Education (APEI) jumping 13.22% to $9.42. NASDAQ slid 1.8% to $10,867.93, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO