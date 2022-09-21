Read full article on original website
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
What is Behind the AMTD Stock (HKD) Surge This Time?
AMTD Digital (HKD) is a subsidiary of AMTD Idea Group (AMTD) - Get AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A Report. The Hong Kong-based company offers digital banking services and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses. AMTD Digital also offers an ecosystem called SpiderNet, which consists of a platform for improving investor communication.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
5 High-Risk Stocks to Avoid in September
The Fed launched its third consecutive 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday, and further rate hikes could be on the horizon. As the Fed tries to tame the raging inflation, recession...
'All In' On AutoZone: Aftermarket Retailer Poised For Outsized Market Share Gains, Analyst Says
AutoZone Inc.’s AZO fiscal fourth-quarter results signal continued share gains in the DIY/DIFM (Do It Yourself / Do It For Me) market, “driven by improved parts coverage and availability,” according to Raymond James. The AutoZone Analyst: Bobby Griffin reaffirmed an Outperform rating for AutoZone, while keeping the...
Biden Doesn't Want You To Worry About Today's Market Crash Or Inflation Numbers: 'Economy Is Still Strong'
President Joe Biden said the stock market is not reflective of the state of the economy in comments made after casting his vote at a local polling station in Delaware. What Happened: Biden said, “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you well know. And the economy is still strong. Unemployment is low. Jobs are up. Manufacturing is good,” according to The White House.
forkast.news
Bitcoin recovers from steep drop after Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose more than 3% on Thursday to recover from a sharp drop to under US$19,000 after the Federal Open Market Committee said it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points, or in line with market expectations, to rein in inflation. Fast facts.
Benzinga
S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares rose by 1%...
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
US Stock Futures Rise Following Wednesday's Plunge
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday after recording sharp losses on Wednesday. The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 200 points in the previous session after the US Fed raised its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time and indicated that it will continue to hike well above the current level.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Defensive Dividend Stocks to Grab Now as Markets May Return to June Lows
Here are seven defensive dividend leader stocks that look like outstanding ideas for worried investors now. With even moderate appreciation in the share prices of these top companies, investors should be looking at double-digit total return potential.
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Misses Analysts’ Expectations
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, stock fell 8.23% (As on September 23, 11:38:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. The consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 10% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. The consolidated sales to government customers decreased 19% due to the natural completion of certain government programs, such as the Afghanistan contracts. Sales to commercial customers were 66% of consolidated sales, compared to 59% in the prior year’s quarter, primarily reflecting the natural completion of certain government programs as well as the continued recovery in the commercial market. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.1% to 18.1%, primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and improve the operating efficiency. Adjusted operating margin increased from 5.5% to 6.9% as a result of the actions the company took to improve the operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales.
Should Growth Investors Buy This Little-Known Stock?
Due to the downturn in the broader market, this genetic-testing stock has crashed so far this year.
rigzone.com
Standard Chartered Flags Bearish EIA Data
The partial mobilization of Russian reservists temporarily boosted oil prices on September 21 before bearish Energy Information Administration (EIA) data reversed those gains, a new report from Standard Chartered noted. “The latest data is exceptionally weak; our oil data bull-bear index shows an ultra-bearish -100, ranking this release as the...
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2022
• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million. • Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on...
Housing Market Flashes A Warning Sign, Lowest Sales Since COVID-Related Drop In Spring 2020
Last month, existing home sales fell in the U.S. for the seventh consecutive month as affordability continued to worsen due to rising mortgage rates and persistently high home prices, though the rate of loss slowed from previous months. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that existing home sales...
Dow Turns Higher; Crude Oil Rises 0.7%
U.S. stocks pared some losses, with the Dow Jones turning higher toward the end of trading on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.09% to 30,211.16 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,107.18. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 3,774.70. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
