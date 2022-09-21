Read full article on original website
US stocks fall as dollar and Treasury yields soar amid fallout from UK tax plan
US stocks ended Monday lower on further turmoil in the UK. US bond yields soared with the 10 year climbing as much as 21 basis points.
Amazon announces second Prime Day sales event in October
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Monday it will host a Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12, marking the first time the online retailer has held a sale similar to its annual Prime Day twice in one year. The sales event will give Amazon Prime subscribers access to "hundreds...
