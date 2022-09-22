ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often a bit too high. That's why we're all about sales!

Macy's is an excellent spot to shop right now for discounted coats and jackets from fan-favorite brands. We're talking picks from Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, The North Face and more. See 11 of our favorites below and shop now — before they're sold out!

This Michael Kors Puffer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBpZo_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

Set on something designer? This Michael Kors coat is $70 off right now, so let's do this thing! This puffer is even comes in four colors!

See it!

Get the Michael Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $265) for just $195 only at Macy's!

This Calvin Klein Wrap Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX22M_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

Faux-leather accents make this already chic wrap coat even more beautiful. We can't believe how good the deal on the Pink Rose shade is right now!

See it!

Get the Calvin Klein Petite Faux-Leather-Trim Wrap Coat (originally $400) for just $199.99 at Macy's!

This Guess Moto Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Os56H_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

If you're looking for something specifically for the fall, a faux-leather jacket is always a smart idea. This Guess pick is cool and edgy but can even be dressed up a bit!

See it!

Get the Guess Faux-Leather Moto Jacket (originally $160) for just $120 at Macy's!

This The North Face Rain Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBQwT_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

The best rain jackets need to be both waterproof and windproof. This jacket is both, and it adds on a mesh lining and a nice color-block design in two shades of blue!

See it!

Get The North Face Antora Hooded Rain Jacket (originally $109) for just $76 at Macy's!

This DKNY Career Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HA4tO_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

Boss babes, this one is for you! This career jacket has a cropped blazer look, complete with notched lapels and welt pockets. Which color will you choose — or will you opt for all three?

See it!

Get the DKNY Career Jacket (originally $139) for just $83 at Macy's!

This Ralph Lauren Trench Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF1Bo_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

A trench will always be timeless — and you know it's an especially good purchase when it's a designer pick on sale. This Ralph Lauren trench coat is made with water-repellent cotton too!

See it!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Water Resistant Trench Coat (originally $220) for just $165 at Macy's!

This BCBGeneration Mixed-Media Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxaVJ_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

Can't decide between a puffer and rain jacket? You can have both with this hybrid! Don't forget about the hood and stand collar for added warmth!

See it!

Get the BCBGeneration Mixed-Media Hooded Raincoat (originally $220) for just $165 at Macy's!

This Columbia Fleece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiKHu_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

Everyone loves cuddling up in a fleece jacket in the cold. It's such a perfect grab-and-go type of piece, whether you're heading out or hanging out at home!

See it!

Get the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket (originally $60) for just $36 at Macy's!

This London Fog Peacoat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pRnJ_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

Love the sophistication of a peacoat? Us too! Truly a forever stunning style. The best part about this one is that it actually comes with the plaid scarf in the photo!

See it!

Get the London Fog Double-Breasted Peacoat & Plaid Scarf (originally $285) for just $210 at Macy's!

This Wrangler Denim Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNW15_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

We wouldn't forget about denim jackets — one of the biggest staples in all of fashion! This one comes from iconic denim brand Wrangler too!

See it!

Get the Wrangler Cropped Denim Jacket (originally $60) for just $36 at Macy's!

This Tommy Hilfiger Packable Puffer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJSrI_0i4p4kee00
Macy's

Love a puffer but hate how much it can get in the way once you're inside? This one packs up into a little bag to make things easier for you!

See it!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Packable Puffer Coat (originally $160) for just $120 at Macy's!

21 Zara-Style Fashion Finds for Fall — Starting at $14

Read article

Looking for more? Explore all coats and jackets currently on sale at Macy's here !

Looking for more products? Shop our other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

15 Start-of-Fall Amazon Fashion Deals — Starting at $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. New season, new clothes! We've officially entered that transitional period that covers late summer and early fall. It might be 80 degrees one day, 60 out the next and even colder at night. We need clothing in our […]
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion

Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Fall's Must-Have Shoe: Where to Shop the Trending Style Before They Sell Out

In case you haven't noticed, one unexpected style has risen as the "it-shoe" for fall: the Birkenstock Bostons. The clogs are going viral on TikTok and are absolutely everywhere, including on the feet of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff Ashley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair before they sell out again, you're in luck—we hunted down where to shop for Birkenstock Bostons that are currently in stock.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Ralph Lauren
Us Weekly

Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags — Shop Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and More

It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for jean jackets and boots for the fall, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Fleece Jacket#Leather Jacket#Coat Macy
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer

It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
RETAIL
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy