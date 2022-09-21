Read full article on original website
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Big relief is coming this year to many borrowers who owe money on student loans. As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be cleared from your account if you're eligible. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loan debt, many borrowers who kept making payments during the pandemic wondered if they'd made the right choice.Borrowers who paid down their debt during a pandemic freeze that started in March 2020 can in fact get a refund — and then apply for forgiveness – but the process for doing that hasn’t always been clear.If you think you’re eligible, here’s what you need to know:___WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A REFUND?Borrowers who hold eligible federal student loans and have made voluntary payments since March 13, 2020, can get a refund,...
Federal student loan forgiveness is "amazing" for borrowers. Assuming it all goes to plan. When President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education announced last month that most federal borrowers would receive between $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness, the Federal Student Aid website, as well as those of several servicers, became so overwhelmed with traffic that they were inaccessible for multiple days.
