Louisiana State

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
CNET

Student Loans: When to Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

Big relief is coming this year to many borrowers who owe money on student loans. As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be cleared from your account if you're eligible. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
The Independent

How to get a student loan refund if you paid during pandemic

When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loan debt, many borrowers who kept making payments during the pandemic wondered if they'd made the right choice.Borrowers who paid down their debt during a pandemic freeze that started in March 2020 can in fact get a refund — and then apply for forgiveness – but the process for doing that hasn’t always been clear.If you think you’re eligible, here’s what you need to know:___WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A REFUND?Borrowers who hold eligible federal student loans and have made voluntary payments since March 13, 2020, can get a refund,...
Axios

White House releases state-by-state data on student debt relief eligibility

The White House on Tuesday released state-by-state data on how President Biden's student debt relief plan will impact borrowers. The big picture: Over 40 million borrowers are eligible for the debt relief, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged, according to the White House. States...
Fortune

‘This is something that has never happened before:’ Student loan borrowers should prepare for site crashes and long waits when forgiveness application goes live

Federal student loan forgiveness is "amazing" for borrowers. Assuming it all goes to plan. When President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education announced last month that most federal borrowers would receive between $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness, the Federal Student Aid website, as well as those of several servicers, became so overwhelmed with traffic that they were inaccessible for multiple days.
