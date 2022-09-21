ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick 97.5

Stillman College To Host Suicide Prevention Event On Campus

The Stillman College Office of Student Development is partnering with the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center to raise awareness for suicide prevention. “Stomp Out Suicide,” a step show on Stillman’s campus, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20. The public is invited to attend Stomp Out Suicide, where community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?

I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
GORDO, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama POWs Reunited with Families After 104 Days in Russian Captivity

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are back in Alabama with their families after spending more than 100 days in the captivity of Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa man, and Huynh who lives in Hartselle, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year to serve alongside Ukrainian forces fighting against invading Russians and their regional allies.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Nick 97.5

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama

We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

