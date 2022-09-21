ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Golf.com

Win your costume contest this Halloween in a classic caddie uniform

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
disneydining.com

Celebrate Fall at Disney Springs With Delicious Eats and Exciting Entertainment

Fall is finally here! To celebrate, Disney Springs has pulled out all the stops for the greatest season of the year! From festive treats to fantastic entertainment (and, of course, incredible shopping), you’ll find everything you need here to get the best out of Spooky Season without even needing to step foot in a park!
kidsactivitiesblog.com

This Grinch Baby Costume Will Have Your Heart Growing Three Sizes

The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking for some cute baby outfits to take holiday pictures in, say no more!. This Grinch Baby Costume is so cute, it will have your heart growing three sizes every minute your baby wears it!. This adorable outfit comes...
HappyGamer

The Pokémon GO Halloween Community Day Will Feature The Shiny Version Of The Ghost/Fire-Type Candle Litwick

This October, Pokémon GO is hosting a special Community Day in honor of Halloween, and it will feature the uncommon and adorable ghost Pokémon Litwick, as well as its even rarer shiny form. Although GO Community Days have grown wasteful and divisive, they continue to take place once a month, giving trainers access to valuable bonuses and the chance to capture pocket monsters that are otherwise difficult to come by.
hunker.com

Disney's New Dole Whip Features a Surprising Halloween Flavor

No matter what time of year it is, we're always excited for a Dole Whip courtesy of Disney. This is especially the case when a new flavor is released (remember the watermelon version from last year?). Now, according to Delish, Disney just unveiled its Halloween Dole Whip, and it features a flavor we would not have expected.
