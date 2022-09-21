Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
Yardbarker
White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future
“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said. “Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting...
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Believes Highly-Touted Red Sox Pitcher Has Cy Young Potential
Although the Boston Red Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, the future is looking bright. Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees means the Red Sox officially won’t be playing come October, as they fall to 72-77 on the season. While this is disappointing...
Yardbarker
The Yankees didn’t just get a stud outfielder at the trade deadline, they got much more
The New York Yankees have gotten immense value from trade acquisition Harrison Bader over the past few days since returning from plantar fasciitis. Bader made his first appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, contributing two hits and three RBIs to help them win 9–8 in a close contest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone details bad news for Frankie Montas ahead of the playoffs
Yankees starter Frankie Montas had struggled to get any sort of rhythm in pinstripes prior to landing on the IL with a shoulder issue, and today, Aaron Boone spoke on what he thinks Montas’ role will be, come October. Hopefully, Montas is going to be fully healthy and ready...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Leads All 3 AL Triple Crown Categories with 10 Days Left
Despite cooling off, going 2-for-11, and being held without a home run in four games against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the American League in all three Triple Crown categories, with just ten days remaining in the regular season. Only one player (Miguel Cabreras) has won a Triple Crown since 1967.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season
The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols blasts two home runs against Dodgers to reach historic No. 700 mark
St. Louis Cardinals future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has reached baseball immortality. Friday night, Pujols blasted home runs No. 699 and No. 700 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of a raucous crowd at Dodger Stadium. In the top of the third inning, Pujols laced a 1-2 pitch...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte
The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
Comments / 0