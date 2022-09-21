Read full article on original website
Related
Northwest Iowa Man Sentenced To Prison For Kidnapping Ex-girlfriend
(Bronson, IA) — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
Trail of stolen items helps Sioux City police find burglary suspect
One of three suspects in a burglary on Tuesday was found after police followed a trail of stolen items.
Storm Lake police unable to help with non-emergency locked cars
The City of Storm Lake announced that officers will be unable to offer unlocking services if a citizen is locked out of their car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
Group wrestled man to ground after pulling out gun at Sioux City apartment, documents state
A man is behind bars on multiple gun charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun at a Sioux City apartment and was wrestled to the ground.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE (Occupants Found): Crashed Chevy Found With Blood Inside North Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The driver of the Chevy that rolled north of Sheldon on Wednesday evening has come forward. Law enforcement officers were unable to find any occupants of the vehicle Wednesday evening. They stated that blood was found both inside and around the vehicle. On Thursday evening, the...
nwestiowa.com
One killed in crash by Sioux Center Sunday
SIOUX CENTER—A crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, near Sioux Center left the driver dead and two passengers with critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez of Rock Valley was driving west on 390th Street about 6:20 a.m. when his 2009 Mercury Mariner left the blacktop for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Sioux City Journal
Brothers receive top honors
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- The Iowa Bankers Association last week presented two brothers and community banking leaders — Neal and Dwight Conover — with the 2022 James A. Leach Leadership Award during the IBA's annual convention at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The brothers share between them 100 years of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
Sioux City Journal
Pierson man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Pierson, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Zackary Smith, 35, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 140 months in prison.
nwestiowa.com
Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris
HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
nwestiowa.com
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
more1049.com
Spirit Lake Basement Fire
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake Fire Department was dispatched last night. Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News the flames were out by the time they arrived. The fire was discovered when the occupants returned home. The home is owned by Ben and Amy Brandt.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic stops Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley in snug affair 7-6
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23. Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley after the first quarter. Orange City MOC-Floyd...
Comments / 0