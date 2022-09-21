Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
sent-trib.com
Better BG Bash set for Sunday
The Better BG Bash is going out with a bang. The festival will be held Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at Wooster Green — for the last time. Organizer Will Pierce, who started the event in 2019, said this will be the last bash. It takes over 200 hours to organize; he is stepping down and has not been able to recruit a new leader.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
WBKO
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
spectrumnews1.com
Lonz Mansion on Middle Bass Island to be restored
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lonz Mansion is on Middle Bass Island and was built in 1906. It was once home to George Lonz who operated what was once one of the largest wineries in the county on the island, next to the home. It was a popular tourist destination...
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
sent-trib.com
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts
TOLEDO, Ohio — (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles. It's the first GM engine or transmission plant to begin the long transition from internal combustion engines to...
13abc.com
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
actionnews5.com
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
crawfordcountynow.com
Warner’s wife seeks judicial release
MARION—Julia Warner, 55, currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, is seeking an early release after serving a little more than six months of her two-year prison term. The Warner’s were convicted of complicity by leaving the scene of an accident, and each sentenced to two years in...
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
CBS Sports
How to watch San Diego State vs. Toledo: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The San Diego State Aztecs may be playing at home on Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will take on the Toledo Rockets at 3:30 p.m. ET at Snapdragon Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
'If you want to be afraid in life, you'll find a reason': Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz reacts to violence in west Toledo
Three of the last four have been in west Toledo, which has become a hotbed for crime. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz acknowledged the recent uptick in crime in west Toledo, but held fast to the fact that the city's homicide numbers are lower compared to last year. He said the...
13abc.com
GM to invest millions into electric vehicle manufacturing in Toledo
Humane Ohio has fixed more than 220,000 animals since opening in 2006. We “picked” a great spot for this week’s Hittin’ the Town. Highs will stay steady through the weekend, though rain chances and wind speeds are both on the upswing. Dan Smith explains.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
13abc.com
Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
1470 WMBD
UAW will seek faster recognition in GM’s U.S. joint-venture battery plants
TOLEDO, Ohio/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United Auto Workers will seek a speedier recognition from GM that does not require a vote to represent hourly workers in the automaker’s growing stable of U.S. joint-venture battery plants, the union said on Friday. UAW President Ray Curry, speaking at an event...
