Tiffin, OH

sent-trib.com

Better BG Bash set for Sunday

The Better BG Bash is going out with a bang. The festival will be held Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at Wooster Green — for the last time. Organizer Will Pierce, who started the event in 2019, said this will be the last bash. It takes over 200 hours to organize; he is stepping down and has not been able to recruit a new leader.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
Tiffin, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lonz Mansion on Middle Bass Island to be restored

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lonz Mansion is on Middle Bass Island and was built in 1906. It was once home to George Lonz who operated what was once one of the largest wineries in the county on the island, next to the home. It was a popular tourist destination...
PORT CLINTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students

Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WDBO

GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts

TOLEDO, Ohio — (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles. It's the first GM engine or transmission plant to begin the long transition from internal combustion engines to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
OREGON, OH
actionnews5.com

Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Warner’s wife seeks judicial release

MARION—Julia Warner, 55, currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, is seeking an early release after serving a little more than six months of her two-year prison term. The Warner’s were convicted of complicity by leaving the scene of an accident, and each sentenced to two years in...
MARION COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
WILLARD, OH
1470 WMBD

UAW will seek faster recognition in GM’s U.S. joint-venture battery plants

TOLEDO, Ohio/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United Auto Workers will seek a speedier recognition from GM that does not require a vote to represent hourly workers in the automaker’s growing stable of U.S. joint-venture battery plants, the union said on Friday. UAW President Ray Curry, speaking at an event...
TOLEDO, OH

