Morning Session from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Afternoon Session from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Globus Washitsu – 889 Broadway at E. 19th Street, PHC. Otsukimi (お月見) is an ancient Japanese custom where you pray to the moon every September. The Japanese give thanks to the rich harvest of the year by displaying freshly harvested rice, potatoes, and vegetables by the window under the moonlight. In this month’s tea ceremony, guests of tea master Yoshitsugu Nagano will enjoy a traditional Japanese tea ceremony in a space decorated with moon viewing items. Nagano will perform the ceremony in candlelight.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO