J-Collabo and Honkaku Spirts to Host Naoko Tosa Closing Reception
Friday, September 23 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. J-Collabo and Honkaku Spirts will host the special closing reception of Naoko Tosa: Zero Gravity. The exhibition, which closes on Sunday, September 25, is an immersive art and fashion installation by the recipient of the 2022 J-Collabo AAME special mention award.
Harvest Moon Viewing Tea Ceremony at Globus Washitsu
Morning Session from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Afternoon Session from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Globus Washitsu – 889 Broadway at E. 19th Street, PHC. Otsukimi (お月見) is an ancient Japanese custom where you pray to the moon every September. The Japanese give thanks to the rich harvest of the year by displaying freshly harvested rice, potatoes, and vegetables by the window under the moonlight. In this month’s tea ceremony, guests of tea master Yoshitsugu Nagano will enjoy a traditional Japanese tea ceremony in a space decorated with moon viewing items. Nagano will perform the ceremony in candlelight.
