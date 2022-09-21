ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft Education announces collaboration with David Attenborough

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
Mojang and Microsoft announced a new Minecraft Education Edition project on Twitter, and this time, the sandbox building game is aiming for something different. Where previous Minecraft Education Edition projects centered on exploring cultural traditions or recreating the exploits of historical adventurers, the newest experience is a twist on natural historian David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet II documentary in collaboration with BBC Earth.

Minecraft Frozen Planet will go live on Sept. 22, 2022, and, despite being an Education Edition creation, Mojang will host the experience on Minecraft Bedrock’s marketplace for all players to download, even if they don’t have the Education toggle enabled. As these experiences remain live on the platform, Minecraft Frozen Planet has no end date,

“Experience life through the eyes of astounding animals who inhabit some of the world’s coldest regions,” Mojang said.

A trailer accompanied the blurb and shows a pair of blocky, non-NFT penguins frolicking on an ice floe, but players can likely expect to see polar bears and a range of arctic wildlife as well.

Unlike traditional Minecraft, with its emphasis on building fantastical worlds and even your own textures, Minecraft Education experiences want players to learn through exploration and immersion. The recent Te Ao Māori experience, for example, introduces players to Māori architecture and language using objects, vocabulary exercises, and even full lesson plans.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF.

#Polar Bears#An Education#Video Game#Bbc Earth#Minecraft Bedrock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending September 18:10. "The Sandman: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 12,220,000 9. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 13,480,0008. "Love Is Blind: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 14,370,0007. "The Crown: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 16,670,0006. "Sins of Our Mother: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 24,390,0005. "Devil in Ohio: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 29,300,0004. "The Imperfects: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 35,020,0003. "The Crown: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 40,790,0002. "Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 48,960,0001. "Cobra Kai: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 95,550,00011
TV & VIDEOS
