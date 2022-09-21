Read full article on original website
2 arrested for fatal Bronx stabbing, 2 still at-large
Two people were arrested for the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man in the Bronx last week, according to authorities. Police suspect the arrestees were part of a group of four who stabbed 27-year-old Prince McMichael to death after an argument.
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Unprovoked, Violent Attack on NYPD Cops
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said. Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by...
VIDEO: Gunman chased, repeatedly shot man, 31, on Bronx street before fleeing in car
Officials are searching for a gunman who chased and repeatedly shot by a man on a Bronx street earlier this week, according to the NYPD.
Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
fox5ny.com
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT found fit to stand trial
NEW YORK - A man accused of stealing an ambulance and then driving it over a fire department medic, crushing her to death, has been ruled fit to stand trial, prosecutors say. Jose Gonalez faces murder charges and several other charges in the death of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo in 2017.
NBC New York
Woman Charged in Woman's NYC Nightclub Murder, Claims Surveillance Was ‘Photoshopped'
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting at a Brooklyn nightclub that took the life of a mother in late August, police announced. The suspect, Deonne Kirkland, was charged in the execution-style slaying of 44-year-old Tarcia "Tanny" Lysius inside the crowded Hearts of Love Nightclub in East New York in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.
fox5ny.com
Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD
NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
Bronx mother reunited with her son after he allegedly wandered off school property
A Bronx mother was happily reunited with her son after he allegedly walked off of school property earlier this week.
Detainee who jumped from Bronx jail barge dies: officials
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee who leaped from New York City’s Bronx jail barge into the East River has died, officials said Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody this year. Gregory Acevedo, 48, died in a hospital late Tuesday, hours after scaling and jumping from a recreation yard fence aboard […]
NBC New York
Suspect With Gun Robs East Harlem Deli, Then Shoots Man He's Trying to Rob, Too: NYPD
A man with a gun was seen on security video robbing an East Harlem deli, and then just moments later shot a man outside the store who he also tried to stick up, police said. Surveillance footage showed the masked suspect walk up to the counter of the store on the corner of First Avenue and East 119th Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday according to police. The man brought a can of Sprite up to the register, and appeared to be reaching into his pocket for money — but instead pulled out a handgun.
norwoodnews.org
Man Gets 21 Years for Bronx Gunpoint Cocaine Robbery & Gun Smuggling into Federal Prison
Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Thursday, Sept. 22, that Deejay White was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in The Bronx. The incident involved the targeting of more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of the firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, White pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed the 21-year sentence.
NYPD officer arrested for shoplifting AirPods at Manhattan restaurant: police
An off-duty NYPD officer is facing charges for shoplifting Apple AirPods off a restaurant counter in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.
Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Members of Violent ‘Bully Gang’ Charged in Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn charging 26 defendants, including nine members and associates of the violent NYC-based street gang known as the “Bully Gang” with various offenses, including racketeering, murder, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms offenses. The superseding indictment includes new charges against the following members and associates of the Bully Gang for three murders and one attempted murder in Brooklyn and Queens committed in2018 and 2020:
1st EMT to contract AIDS remembered 25 years later
Tracy Allen Lee was remembered for her work during the AIDS crisis. She contracted the virus while treating a patient and later died.
Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect
The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
An apparent escape attempt turned deadly Tuesday for a man held at a New York City jail
The Vernon C. Bain Center, a jail built on a barge, sits in the East River across from Rikers Island. He is the 15th person to die in city custody or shortly after being released this year. [ more › ]
Staten Island supermarket worker starts $2 million wrongful-arrest lawsuit over Rudy Giuliani ‘backslap’ incident: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A day after prosecutors agreed to drop charges against him, the former Charleston supermarket worker accused of assaulting ex-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani inside the store three months ago filed a $2 million Notice of Claim against the city alleging he was wrongfully arrested, the New York Post reported.
Witness: Man stabbed to death after argument over saying ‘thank you’
NEW YORK — An argument over etiquette apparently led to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday in New York City. The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. outside of a smoke shop in Brooklyn, where police told WCBS that two men got into an argument. “It was just about not...
nypressnews.com
Class action discrimination suit alleges Manhattan hookah lounge chased away minority customers
A Manhattan class action lawsuit filed Friday charged two Black customers were refused entrance to a popular hookah lounge with a history of racial discrimination. A bouncer at the Flatiron district’s Pergola lounge asked the pair to leave this past January, declaring the manager “doesn’t let your kind of Black people in here,” according to the federal court filing. Plaintiffs Joshua Smith and Cameron Niles were initially rebuffed for dressing too casually before learning the real motivation for what occurred, the lawsuit alleged.
