A man with a gun was seen on security video robbing an East Harlem deli, and then just moments later shot a man outside the store who he also tried to stick up, police said. Surveillance footage showed the masked suspect walk up to the counter of the store on the corner of First Avenue and East 119th Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday according to police. The man brought a can of Sprite up to the register, and appeared to be reaching into his pocket for money — but instead pulled out a handgun.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO