The Kremlin has refused to deny that Russia could close its borders to prevent an exodus of military-age men who could be conscripted to fight in Ukraine.The statement follows a rush to the borders by many after president Vladimir Putin announced last week that as many as 300,000 could be called up to fight.Asked about the possibility of border closures, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “I don’t know anything about this. At the moment, no decisions have been taken on this.”Multiple reports have documented how people with no military service have received draft papers – contrary to defence minister Sergei...

POLITICS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO